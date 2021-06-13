Playing Things Close to the Vest in Seven Secrets #9 [Preview]

Seven Secrets #9 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, and not a moment too soon! This series is well behind pace at this point. Nine issues so far, and only one of seven secrets have been revealed? Is this series going to go on for another fifty issues?! Check out the preview below.
SEVEN SECRETS #9 CVR A DI NICUOLO
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR211268
APR211269 – SEVEN SECRETS #9 CVR B YOON – $3.99
(W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo
* With the first secret revealed and the world now watching, how much longer will the Order's remaining members be able to remain hidden?
* Casper and the surviving Keepers and Holders retreat once more to a remote safehouse, even as Amon and the Seekers close in on them. Can the Order survive with a mole in their midst?
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR211268 SEVEN SECRETS #9 CVR A DI NICUOLO, by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo, in stores Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
