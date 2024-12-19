Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Poe Dameron, star wars

Poe Dameron & BB-8 Return For Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories in April

Poe Dameron and BB-8 Return for Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories in April, from Ethan Sacks, Marc Yarza and Jose Marzan Jr.

A new comic mini-series starring Poe Dameron and BB-8 launches in April 2025 from Dark Horse Comics and Lucasfilm. Just in case you want to have all those Last Jedi arguments again and you need somewhere to start from. Well, in either case, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories—Codebreaker #1 will probably deliver all the online rage fodder you will need. Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories—Codebreaker #1, a prequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is written by Star Wars: Bounty Hunters writer Ethan Sacks, and drawn by artists Marc Yarza and Jose Marzan Jr and colorist Nicola Righi, with letterer Comicraft. First revealed at New York Comic Con, the series will feature covers by Diego Galindo with variants by Pye Parr and Sean Gordon Murphy.

Poe Dameron is a confident, hotshot ace Resistance pilot. He and his outspoken droid companion, BB-8, have seen plenty of action against the First Order. Now, they are sent on a mission to investigate a piece of First Order tech used to decode Resistance messages, but standing between them and their objective is an infamous TIE fighter pilot. Can Poe out-fly his enemy, or will the mission go down in flames before it begins?

"A decade ago, I sat in a Hollywood theater for the world premiere of 'The Force Awakens' as a reporter for the New York Daily News," says Sacks. "I remember being as captivated by Oscar Isaac's performance as Poe as I was of that charming, rolling astromech at his side. Little could I possibly have dreamed that I would get a chance to add to their stories as part of the 10-year anniversary celebration." Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories—Codebreaker #1 (of 4) will be published on the 9th of April for $4.99. Five dollars folks! 2025 is the year of the Tariff!

