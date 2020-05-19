Poison Ivy Kisses And Tells - The Daily LITG 19th May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Yesterday that still contained Black Lightning and the reaction of Tony Isabella to how the character is currently being treated. But also the latest in the Poison Ivy hearings. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive to as an e-mail here.

Poison Ivy and the ten most-read stories yesterday

Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Black Lightning reaction, Poison Ivy investigation and more. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Comic Book Events happening today

There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

David Tischman, writer on American Century, Cable, Bite Club, Star Trek, and Heroine Chic.

writer on American Century, Cable, Bite Club, Star Trek, and Heroine Chic. Patrick Meaney , director of Grant Morrison: Talking With Gods, Warren Ellis: Captured Ghosts, She Makes Comics and Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously.

, director of Grant Morrison: Talking With Gods, Warren Ellis: Captured Ghosts, She Makes Comics and Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously. Gene Tipton, owner of Dark Shot Comics Publishing

owner of Dark Shot Comics Publishing Steve Lieber, artist on Detective Comics, Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Hawkman, co-creator of Whiteout.

artist on Detective Comics, Superior Foes of Spider-Man and Hawkman, co-creator of Whiteout. Jay Faerber, writer on Generation X, New Warriors, Titans, co-creator of Noble Causes, Dynamo 5, Near Death and Copperhead, and TV series Supergirl.

