DC Comics Switches Printing from Canada to Massachusetts

Back on March 23rd, Bleeding Cool broke the news on the closure of Transcontinental Printing in Canada, the main printers for much of the direct market comic book industry, but especially to DC Comics. Shutting down, initially for three weeks, the domino that led to the closure of Diamond Comic Distribution and many of the major comic book publishers, as well as the setting up of alternative distribution groups, topples right there.

Now, Transcontinental Printing is up and running again, though with restrictions in place. But DC Comics, as well as establishing new distributors with Lunar and UCS, also seem to be in business with a new printer. One that didn't shut down, as its state allowed it to remain open as an essential business. LSC Communications in Owensville, Massachusetts. They get the indicia credit on the Batman Giant #5 in Walmarts this weekend, rather than Transcontinental for previous issues, with the note that it was printed on the 17th of April 2020. Which was right in the heart of the shutdown time.

LSC Communications is one of the largest printers in the USA, have regularly printed comic books for both DC and Marvel Comics over the years, and LSC's own website tells us the history of the firm.

R.R. Donnelley started as a partner at a small printing company in Chicago in 1864, but then grew his own company into one of the largest and most trusted service providers in the world. With growth came expansion and in 2016, LSC Communications was established to better serve publishers, brands, retailers and merchandisers by offering specialized solutions. By tapping into our wealth of industry knowledge, we continue to be at the forefront of providing the best and most innovative solutions for storytellers around the world.

They have a vision "to harness our storied history and passion for innovation to better serve the communication needs of every business that we work with", a mission "to increase client success by leveraging advanced technology, efficient solutions and our expertise in print and digital communications" and a purpose "to create and customize cutting-edge print and digital supply chain solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core business."

If you are playing marketing-speak bingo, you will have shouted "house" by now – or should that be "fixed-status, investment-occupied dwelling"? Last year, two years after it was spun off by R.R. Donnelley as a standalone printing and manufacturing company, LSC Communications was bought by Quad/Graphics, the largest printer, in an all-stock deal valued at $1.4 billion. Now, thanks to DC Comics, making a few pennies more, while also championing America First.