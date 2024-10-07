Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, Amazo

Post-Absolute Power Spoilers For DC Comics This Wednesday

If you have been reading Absolute Power gossip on Bleeding Cool, you may have a little idea about what's kicking off this Wednesday

Article Summary Discover the DC spoilers post-Absolute Power, impacting Action Comics, Batman, and more this Wednesday.

Supergirl's new hypnotic power raises questions and shakes DC Universe events.

Meet the powerful Gadestone Amazo, a new ally in the DC Universe post-Absolute Power.

Explore rising conflicts and twists in Green Lantern and Batman and Robin issues.

If you have been reading Absolute Power gossip on Bleeding Cool in recent months, you may have a little idea about some of the things that may be kicking off this Wednesday, aside from Absolute Batman. Such as in Action Comics #1070, the Green Lantern Civil Corps Special and Batman And Robin #14 out this week. And Superman #19 in two weeks to come…

After previously gossiping that. "Bleeding Cool gets the nod that, yes, somehow, superheroes will get their powers back. But, to quote Eric Morecambe, all the right notes… not necessarily in the right order. Some people will have superpowers that belong to others. Some will have the wrong superpower. Some will have swapped. And that will provide an instigation for much of DC All In…"

We also added, "We have heard that Supergirl will gain a new power of hypnotic compulsion vision." Well, in this week's Action Comics #1070, that looks possible… as she does what Lois Lane reports she did. The United Planets blockade is down, Amanda Waller is on trial, and Supergirl is off.

Once she uses her new superpower on Power Girl.

Then we mentioned that post Absolute Power, there was a role for one of the Amazos, robots created Braniac Queen and hosting a parallel version of Zur-En-Arrh but now on the side of the heroes… We previously asked, "Could the Jadestone Amazo have a larger role to play in the DC Universe after Absolute Power is over? Looks like it…" Well…

Looks like it. And there are other connections spilling out, such Batman And Robin this week bringing in bad guys from across Gotham, over in Poison Ivy.

Environmental terrorists, The Order Of The Green Knight seems to be spreading across the DC Universe, now that the authoritarian Amanda Waller is in jail…

ACTION COMICS #1070 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Mark Waid, Mariko Tamaki (A) Clayton Henry, Skylar Patridge (CA) Clayton Henry

THE ACTION COMICS WEEKLY STARTS HERE WITH SUPERMAN SUPERSTARS MARK WAID, CLAYTON HENRY, MARIKO TAMAKI, AND SKYLAR PATRIDGE! An otherworldly horror, tearing its way through Metropolis, has emerged from the Phantom Zone. Something's wrong in the Zone–something terrible–and Superman must enter alone to find out what! From the pages of Absolute Power and Batman/Superman: World's Finest comes a new Action epic unlike any you've seen before from the visionary creative team of Mark Waid and Clayton Henry! Plus, the Woman of Tomorrow is here today! Supergirl Special's Mariko Tamaki and Skylar Patridge return to bring Kara to the farthest reaches of space in pursuit of a mysterious threat only she can handle.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/09/2024 BATMAN AND ROBIN #14 CVR A JAVIER FERNANDEZ

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

Damian Wayne is the son of the Bat, grandson of the Demon, and Robin–but as he nears the age at which his father traveled the world, one question is on his mind: Who is Damian outside of the crusades his family has tasked him with fighting since birth? When he starts to look beyond his life of endless violence, a different way to help the world begins to present itself–but when an enigmatic new murderer begins reenacting traumatic crimes from Gotham's history, Batman will need Robin more than ever before! It's a whole new dynamic for the Dynamic Duo as the powerhouse team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Superman: Warworld Saga) and Javier Fernandez (King Spawn, Nightwing) bring you the dark and mystifying next chapter in the lives of Bruce and Damian Wayne! You are not ready for what's in store.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/09/2024 GREEN LANTERN CIVIL CORPS SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A BRAD WALKER

(W) Jeremy Adams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Brad Walker

THE WAR FOR THE FATE OF THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS STARTS HERE! Lord Premier Thaaros sends a surprising foe to retrieve the Dark Star Ring from John Stewart, which leads to a desperate plan to expose the United Planets as a force of evil. Allies and enemies will join this special issue to launch the Green Lanterns in a direction that will change the DC cosmos forever!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/09/2024 SUPERMAN #19 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE MANY DEATHS OF DOOMSDAY! Superman and Superwoman must deal with the return of the rampaging Doomsday and…wait…Superwoman?! After the events of Absolute Power, Lois Lane has new powers…but how long can they last?! And waiting in the shadows is one of Superman's greatest enemies…the Time Trapper. Jump on to a new exciting story arc that will shape the future of Superman! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!