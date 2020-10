Power Rangers #1 and Darth Vader #7 Top Advance Reorders

Two weeks' worth of Advance Reorders below (I may have forgotten last week's) with Power Rangers #1 topping this week, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin getting its second printing in both. Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

Advance Reorders for October 21st and 28th October 2020

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS – 28th October 2020

Publication Price Publisher POWER RANGERS #1 CVR A SCALERA $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT STAR WARS DARTH VADER #7 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE #6 2ND PTG VAR XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CHAMPIONS #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52.LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE #7 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-FORCE #13 2ND PTG VAR XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS POWER RANGERS #1 CVR C YOON (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT SPAWN #309 3RD PTG $2.99 IMAGE COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING SPAWN #308 2ND PTG $2.99 IMAGE COMICS MARAUDERS #15 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STRANGE ACADEMY #3 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS POWER RANGERS #1 CVR B NICUOLO (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #9 2ND PTG $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT SPAWN #310 2ND PTG $2.99 IMAGE COMICS DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #1 (OF 12) 2ND PTG $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT X-MEN INFERNO OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS EXCALIBUR #14 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS POWER RANGERS #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH VAR (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT MARAUDERS #13 2ND PTG VAR XOS $4.99 MARVEL COMICS MISKATONIC #1 CVR A HAUN & FILARDI $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS ONCE & FUTURE TP VOL 02 (C: 0-1-2) $16.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT CAPTAIN AMERICA BY JACK KIRBY OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS HORIZON ZERO DAWN #1-4 MOMOKO PACK $29.99 TITAN COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS – 28th October 2020



Publication Price Publisher BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS WE LIVE #1 CVR A MIRANDA $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 PHOTO CVR ED (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN BEN REILLY OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X TP $44.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 $9.99 MARVEL COMICS PUNISHER MAX BY GARTH ENNIS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 (MR) $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 02 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT CAPTAIN AMERICA BY WAID & GARNEY OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SANDMAN TP EXPANDED EDITION BOX SET (MR) $250.00 DC COMICS MARVEL ZOMBIES RESURRECTION #2 (OF 4) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS VISION COMPLETE COLLECTION TP $29.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MEN II #1 VAR CVR A & B SET MICHAEL TURNER $39.99 ASPEN MLT INC X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION TP SECOND GENESIS $39.99 MARVEL COMICS ABSOLUTE SWAMP THING BY ALAN MOORE HC VOL 02 (RES) $99.99 DC COMICS MARAUDERS #13 XOS $4.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN DARK PHOENIX SAGA OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 03 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT DARTH MAUL #1 VAR CVRS A & B SET MICHAEL TURNER $39.99 ASPEN MLT INC BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 05 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS MONSTRESS TP VOL 05 (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY LIBRARY EDITION HC VOL 03 HOTEL OBLIVION (C $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS – 21st October 2020



Publication Price Publisher TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING LCSD 2020 SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #1 FOIL VAR $5.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT LCSD 2020 POWER RANGERS #1 FOIL VAR $5.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT LCSD 2020 MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 FOIL VAR $5.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #12 CVR C BLOODY BLANK SKETCH $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT LCSD 2020 DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #2 (OF 12) FOIL VAR $5.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT STAR WARS DARTH VADER #6 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN INFERNO OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #27 4TH PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS LCSD 2020 LUMBERJANES #75 FOIL VAR $7.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT MARVELS VOICES INDIGENOUS VOICES #1 GHOST RIDER VEREGGE VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #12 MAIN $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT CRITICAL ROLE CHRONICLES OF EXANDRIA MIGHT NEIN DLX ED HC $124.99 DARK HORSE COMICS WE LIVE #1 2ND PTG $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS WE LIVE #2 CVR A MIRANDA $3.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS SEA OF SORROWS #1 (OF 5) (RES) $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING X-MEN INFERNO OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS CABLE #6 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #8 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN KING IN BLACK #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS X-FORCE #14 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53 LAST $3.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #30 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS HELLIONS #6 XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN KING IN BLACK #1 BLACK BLANK VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS – 21st October 2020



Publication Price Publisher MARVEL HORROR LIVES AGAIN OMNIBUS HC ROMITA DM VAR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS MARVEL HORROR LIVES AGAIN OMNIBUS HC INHYUK LEE CVR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS WAR OF REALMS OMNIBUS HC ADAMS DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS #36 PICHELLI FORTNITE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN MARVEL #22 COELLO FORTNITE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-FORCE #13 CASSARA FORTNITE VAR XOS $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS #37 BROOKS FORTNITE WRPAD VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SAVAGE AVENGERS #12 KUBERT FORTNITE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR #24 FORTNITE STORY $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA #24 MCGUINNESS FORTNITE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE MARAUDERS #13 DAUTERMAN FORTNITE VAR XOS $4.99 MARVEL COMICS WAR OF REALMS OMNIBUS HC DAUTERMAN CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR #24 CAMUNCOLI FORTNITE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 $9.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLL WORLDS GREATEST COMIC MAG TP $34.99 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 PHOTO CVR ED (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE WAR OF KINGS PRELUDE HC ROAD TO WAR OF KINGS OMNIBUS $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ABSOLUTE SWAMP THING BY ALAN MOORE HC NEW ED VOL 01 (MR) $99.99 DC COMICS WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER LIBRARY ED HC VOL 01 (RES) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER SEARCH OMNIBUS TP (C: 1-0-0) $24.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BLADE OF IMMORTAL DLX ED HC VOL 01 (MR) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 02 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE DRACULA MOTHERF–KER HC $16.99 IMAGE COMICS ABSOLUTE DARK KNIGHT HC NEW ED (RES) $99.99 DC COMICS

Advance Reorders Advance Reorders Advance Reorders Advance Reorders Advance Reorders