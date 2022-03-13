Power Rangers #17 Preview: Morphin Makes Them Feel Good

In this preview of Power Rangers #17, the Omega Rangers are bored and looking for something to do after the ending of their latest super-mega-crossover event. That's what happens when you forget to shake the universe to its core leaving nothing the same again. People have nothing to do. Check out the preview below.

POWER RANGERS #17
BOOM! STUDIOS
(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) Gerald Parel
With the threat of the Empyreals gone and Earth saved, the Omega Rangers must forge a new path for themselves!

But with the Blue Emissary gone and Xi still out of commision, can the Rangers survive the dangers of the universe that they're trying to protect?
In Shops: 3/16/2022
SRP: $3.99

