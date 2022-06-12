Power Rangers #20 Preview: Death in the Family

What kind of rude alien race plans an invasion when one of the Omega Rangers is mourning the death of his mother? Preview Power Rangers #20 here. Check out the preview below.

POWER RANGERS #20

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220653

APR220654 – POWER RANGERS #20 CVR B LEGACY VAR – $3.99

APR220658 – POWER RANGERS #20 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR ALLEN – $3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna

In the wake of tragedy, the Omega Rangers return to Angel Grove to reunite with some familiar faces from their past. Trini finds herself confronted by the nearly impossible challenge of balancing her life as a Ranger, and her responsibilities to her family. To make matters even worse, Safehaven faces an alien invasion; and they're after something that should never be unleashed! What horrors are sealed inside of the ancient container buried deep within the OMEGA VAULT?

In Shops: 6/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

