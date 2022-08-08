Power Rangers #22 Preview: New Ranger Who Dis?

It turns out the new Ranger is kind of a dick in this preview of Power Rangers #22, in stores Wednesday from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios. Check out the preview below.

POWER RANGERS #22

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna

With the new Ranger wreaking havoc and bringing destruction, Andros realizes the scale of his mistake, and that the planet is in grave danger. But when the deadly Ranger seeks a new host, an unexpected and much-beloved victim becomes the next tool of death, at the expense of the Omegas…

In Shops: 8/10/2022

SRP: $3.99

