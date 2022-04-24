Power Rangers Universe #5 Preview: The Phantom Ranger Menace

Things are going so well in this preview of Power Rangers Universe #5, they might just wrap up this mini-series an issue early. Check out the preview below.

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #5

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Nicole Andelfinger (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Dan Mora

On the Masterforge, the Legendary Ranger Teens and the Morphinaut feel the aftershock of the smoking crater on Earth's surface. At the mysterious crash site, their new powers and skill sets are put to the test against a horde of Foot Soldiers! But what happens when their powers start to fail… and even begin to turn against them?

In Shops: 4/27/2022

SRP: $4.99

