Pre-Orders Arrive for Predator 2 Ultimate Warrior Predator from NECA

Predator 2 gave viewers a look at the hunter moving away from the jungle and into the concrete jungle for new prey. The film ended with a big reveals showcasing a wide variety of hunters from over the years, which is now known as the Lost Tribe. To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Predator 2, NECA has been slowly releasing each of these Lost Tribe hunters in figure form and a new one has arrived. Pre-orders have just arrived here for the new Ultimate Warrior Predator that stands 8" and features 30 points of articulation. From swappable parts and an arsenal of weapons, this hunter has all of the right tools to enhance your NECA collection. Check out everything that comes with the figure below, and the hunt begins once again in July 2022 for $47.99.

"Continuing the Predator 2 30th Anniversary collection, NECA presents the heavy hitter of the Lost Tribe, Ultimate Warrior Predator! The long-awaited Warrior upgrade features a new sculpt and is loaded up with accessories. Warrior stands approximately 8" tall and has over 30 points of articulation. Accessories include: alternate unmasked head, interchangeable hands, open and closed spears, battle axe, flail, open and closed throwing discs, skull with spine, extendable wrist blades, attachable blast effect for the shoulder cannon, and more! The display-friendly, special 30th Anniversary packaging has an opening front flap and foil accents."

Product Features

8 inches (20.32cm)

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

From the Predator 2 movie

Display-friendly, special 30th Anniversary packaging has an opening front flap and foil accents

Box Contents

Warrior Predator figure

Alternate unmasked head

Alternate pair of hands

Open spear

Closed spear

Battle axe

Flail

Open throwing disc

Closed throwing disc

Skull with spine

Extendable wrist blades

Shoulder cannon blast effect

