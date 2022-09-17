Preview Imaginary from Evanescence: Echoes From The Void #3

Evanescence: Echoes From The Void, the fantasy anthology comic by the titular Grammy-winning band, has a big week coming up. The second issue of this comic, Evanescence: Echoes From The Void #2, is in stores on Wednesday, September 21st. Evanescence: Echoes From The Void #3 is in stores on October 19th, but final order cutoff for that issue is this coming Monday, September 19th. We've got a preview of Part 1 of a story called Imaginary, by Blake Northcott and Siya Oum, which begins in Echoes From The Void #2 and continues in Echoes From The Void #3. So unless you're some kind of psychopath who likes to collect just one part of a comic book story, that means your mission is: pre-order a copy of Evanescence: Echoes From The Void #3 on Monday, and get to the comic shop on Wednesday for a copy of Evanescence: Echoes From The Void #2. Simple, right? Check out the preview below the solicitation info for #3.

Evanescence: Echoes from the Void #3

Carrie Lee South (W) • Clariss (A) • Clariss (CA)

From Grammy Award-winning rock band Evanescence, Echoes From the Void features adaptations of the band's musical catalog in short stories created by an all-star cast of graphic artists, animators, illustrators, fine artists, screenwriters, novelists and more. This issue is inspired by "Swimming Home," plus an all-new bonus story!

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

OPUS OCTOBER 2022 SOLICITATIONS

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: Oct. 19, 2022

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Monster Mash-Up variant cover by Joana Lafuente

For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one Action Figure variant cover