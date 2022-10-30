Primer Tries to Join Teen Titans in Second DC Comics Graphic Novel

Announced in 2019, DC Comics' middle-grade graphic novel starring an original character Primer, returns next year, in a second volume which sees her trying out to be in the Teen Titans. Primer: Clashing Colors, will be published in comic book shops and bookstores on the 5th of September 5, 2023.

Jennifer Muro, writer on Star Wars: Destinies, Justice League Action and The Legend of Voz Machina is writing a brand new DC Comics superhero with Thomas Krajewski, writer on Buddy Thunderstruck, and have teamed again with character designer & Visual Development artist for animation, Gretel Lusky.

"Thirteen-year-old Ashley Rayburn is an upbeat girl, and in her highly anticipated second book Ashley must navigate the same challenges of popularity, parental expectations, and boring homework assignments that young readers are familiar with…all while testing the limitations of her powers! In the second volume of DC's middle-grade Primer series, Ashley wants nothing more than to be taken seriously as a Super Hero—she can't help it that things don't always go as planned! And when the Teen Titans roll into town chasing after their infamous nemesis, Deathstroke, Ashley just knows this is her chance to prove that Primer has what it takes to join the team. The only thing is, her parents still expect her to go to school and finish her homework—typical Dad and Yuka (umm…Mom) stuff! And best friend Luke keeps acting so weird every time her Titan dream gets brought up…but Ashley has it all figured out. If only they would just see that she can do this! Will Ashley learn what it means to be both a team player and a trustworthy friend…all while battling her newest foe?"