Princess Academy Graphic Novel Gets A Quarter Of A Million Print Run

The graphic novel adaptation of Princess Academy by the creators of the Diana: Princess of the Amazons series from DC Comics, Shannon Hale and Victoria Ying, is getting a 250,000 print run from Bloomsbury when it is published in April next year. Which is more than those Wonder Woman graphic novels got. The original Princess Academy was a fantasy novel by Shannon Hale, published in 2005 by Bloomsbury, exploring themes of family, relationships, and education. It tells the story of fourteen-year-old Miri, who attends a princess academy that will determine who wins the hand of the prince. The book was named a 2006 Newbery Honour winner as well as a New York Times Bestseller. It is the first in the Princess Academy series, followed by Princess Academy: Palace of Stone and Princess Academy: The Forgotten Sisters.

"The New York Times bestselling and Newbery-Honor winning classic, Princess Academy, by Shannon Hale, is reimagined as a graphic novel with stunning art from illustrator Victoria Ying. Miri lives high atop Mount Eskel where, for generations, her ancestors have lived a simple life, working in the quarry. But everything changes when word arrives that the prince of the kingdom will choose his princess from among the village girls. A makeshift academy is set up on the mountain and every eligible girl must attend and learn how to become a proper princess. Soon Miri finds herself confronted with a harsh academy mistress, bitter competition among the girls, and her own conflicting desires. Being chosen could give her everything she ever wanted, but does Miri really want to leave her home and family behind for a royal life?"

Shannon Hale is also the author of the multi-million selling Best Friends graphic novel series, so odds are that this will be quite the sell out…

