PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #1 Ninth Printing And Much, Much More

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #1 Ninth Printing, and more for Superman, Krypto, Marvel Zombies, Fantastic Four, Batman Day, and more

PrintWatch: DC Comics send Superman #28 and Superman #29 back to second printing leading into the events of DC K.O, more form the Absolute line including a ninth printing of Absolute Batman #1 and further printings for the promotional titles from this weekend's Batman Day. The second printings of the Batman Day comics will again be offered in bundles of 25 for $7.50, and will have the Batman Day branding removed, as the in-store date will be after the event. And obviously no Gotham Sampler… and we don't have cover images for any of them, yet.

For the 22nd October, that means Superman #28 Second Printing, Superman #29 Second Printing, Batman: Year Two #1 Second Printing, Immortal Legend Batman #1 Second Printing.

For the 29th of October, Absolute Batman #1 Ninth Printing, Absolute Batman #10 Second Printing, Absolute Batman #11 Second Printing, Absolute Superman #10 Second Printing, Absolute Wonder Woman #11 Second Printing,

For the 5th of November, remember remember, Absolute Flash #6 Second Printing, Absolute Green Lantern #5 Second Printing, Absolute Martian Manhunter #6 Second Printing, Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #1 Second Printing, Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #2 Second Printing

For the 10th of December, Batman & Robin: Year One #1.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics are also sending a brace for second printings for the 30th of October

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #1 GREG LAND 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [POLYBAGGED]

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #1 RYAN BROWN RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] [1:25]

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #2 LEINIL YU 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #2 SERGIO DAVILA RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [1:25]

FANTASTIC FOUR #3 HUMBERTO RAMOS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DOOM]

FANTASTIC FOUR #3 SKOTTIE YOUNG RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DOOM] [1:25]

PrintWatch: While new publisher Ignition Press is sending Murder Podcast #1 back to a second printing with a cover by its writer, Jeremy Haun for the 30th of October

"We've had an absolutely fantastic time making Murder Podcast. Easily one of the best of my career," said writer Jeremy Haun. "There's no predicting if a project is going to hit. Having our fun little murder book connect with so many people and sell out right out the gate is a perfect bit of icing on this creative cake. I'm so grateful to my creative partners, Mike Tisserand, Nick Filardi, and Andworld Design, the whole Ignition Press team, and all of you for making Murder Podcast such a…killer success.""I hope store owners can keep these rabid fans at bay until the second printing hits shelves," said artist Mike Tisserand. "Stay safe nerds—hide your Murder Podcast until the masses get their copies. Relief is on the way."

