PrintWatch: Amazing Spider-Man #55 Gets A Third Webhead Printing

It was such an iconic cover, that it made for one of Marvel's best-selling titles in recent years. Patrick Gleason's reverse-negative image of Spider-Man, as if created by webbing, has also created a cottage industry in other "Webhead" images and Gleason, and take-offs from other creators. And now, Bleeding Cool's PrintWatch can tell you that Amazing Spider-Man #55 is getting a third printing – cover yet unknown.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 3RD PTG GLEASON VAR LR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC209214

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Patrick Gleason

LAST REMAINS CONCLUDES! "LAST REMAINS" ends and will make you look at Spider-Man differently. It'll make Peter look at himself differently. If you thought the buildup TO Kindred was intense, the fallout FROM Kindred is even more devastating.

Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 Final Orders Due: Feb 15, 2021 SRP: $3.99

As it stands, the standards Amazing Spider-Man #55 first printing now sells multiple copies for $35 to $40 on eBay, the second printing for cover price but the 1:50 second printing for $100. Here are Gleason's previous covers for comparison.

CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) GLEASON WEBHEAD VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC208251

(W) Donny Cates, Ben Percy, Tini Howard (A) Ken Lashley, Sara Pichelli (A/CA) PAtrick Gleason

CARNAGE RULES! Witness the cerebral chaos caused by CARNAGE, brought to life by some of the greatest creators at Marvel! But beware, True Believers, true to their titular character's namesake, these spine-chilling tales are not for the faint of heart and presented in BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD! Parental Advisory In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $4.99