PrintWatch: Black Panther Vs Predator, Redcoat, Geiger, Rook and COWL

Image Comics and Ghost Machine are reprinting Redcoat, Rook: Exodus, and Geiger due to high demand.

Massive-Verse title COWL 1964 #1 by Kyle Higgins and team heads to a second printing this September.

Upcoming printings include second variants for Wolverine: Revenge #1, Ultimates #3, and X-Men #2.

PrintWatch: Time for a look at the comic publishers sending their comics pack to the printers because they just don't have enough. Marvel Comics is putting Predator Vs Black Panther #1 up for a second printing, with two variant covers, one by Phillip Tan, the other by Leinil Yu, out on the 3rd of October 2024.

Predator Vs Black Panther #1 Philip Tan Second Printing

Predator Vs Black Panther #1 Leinil Yu Second Printing

PrintWatch: Image Comics and Ghost Machine is sending Redcoat #1 by Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch to a fourth printing, for the 18th of September. Other Ghost Machine titles getting the additional printings are Rook: Exodus #2 and #3 by Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson getting a third printing, Geiger #2 and #3 by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, and Brad Anderson getting second printings. And we have the covers for those last two, the rest to follow I am sure.

PrintWatch: And from another Image Comics shared universe, the Massive-Verse, COWL 1964 #1 by Kyle Higgins, Alec Siegel and Rod Reis, will be going to a second printing, for the 18th of September, and that we also have a cover for.

PrintWatch: And there are threecovers from previous Printwatches, variant second printings for Wolverine: Revenge #1, Ultimates #3 and X-Men #2 from Marvel Comics.

Marvel Executive Editor, SVP and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort stated "Before we get into the heart of things, I wanted to thank everybody who's come out in support for the new line of X-MEN titles so far. Pretty much everything that we've put out so far has sold out and gone to a second printing, and my hope is that this is a trend that can continue. I know that the real yardstick of how well we're doing is going to be more about what the #3s and #4s are selling, but so far, so good." So expect more mutant printings to come…

