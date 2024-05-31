Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man | Tagged: Blood Hunt, ec comics, printwatch

PrintWatch: Blood Hunt Says Yes, EC Comics Says No, To More Printings

Printwatch: Blood Hunt gets second printings for Black Panther and Midnight Sons, but EC Comics from Oni Press will not be playing that game,

Article Summary Marvel's Blood Hunt amps up with 2nd prints and rare variants by Leinil Yu and others.

EC Comics' new titles Epitaphs From The Abyss and Cruel Universe to be print-limited.

Oni Press takes a bold step, avoiding second printings for their fresh EC Comics stories.

Exclusive variants and reprints announced for Black Panther, Midnight Sons, and more.

PrintWatch: In a previous Printwatch, Bleeding Cool reported that Marvel Comics had sent Blood Hunt #1 back for a second printing for the 3rd of July, with this new cover by Leinil Yu. Now we learn that for every 50 copies of the second printing comic book stores order, they will receive a free copy of the Bloody Homage Variant by Leinil Yu that currently goes for big bucks on eBay.

PrintWatch: Also going to second printing from Marvel Comics is Black Panther: Blood Hunt #1 getting a blood-soaked variant, as is Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt #1.

PrintWatch: Marvel '97 #2 gets a third printing Marvel Animation variant and Marvel '97 #3 gets a second printing Marvel Animation variant. Doom #1 gets a Sanford Greene wraparound second printing, with a 1:25 Virgin variant.

PrintWatch: Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #1 gets a second printing with an Ernanda Souza cover, and a Mark Brooks virgin 1:25 variant.

PrintWatch: Ultimate Black Panther #4 gets a second printing with a Stefano Caselli cover, and a 1:25 virgin variant of that. All for the 10th of July.

PrintWatch: Divine Power Made Me #1 from Scout Comics gets a second printing with a new cover by Federico Guillen

PrintWatch: Against standard comic book norms, Oni Press has announced that there will be no second printings for their new EC Comics titles, Epitaphs From The Abyss #1 or Cruel Universe #1. They say "Oni Press is advising retailers and comic shop customers that EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #1 and the first issue of its science-fiction companion title, CRUEL UNIVERSE #1, will be limited to FIRST PRINTINGS ONLY with no second or subsequent printings to follow. In tandem with this policy, Oni will be producing a sizable overprint for both issues in order to ensure adequate supply to meet retailer re-orders for both titles as the infamous and influential EC Comics line returns to shelves with its first new stories in nearly 70 years." And they also remind retailers that all non-incentive A cover and B covers for the first three issues of both series are returnable with no qualification for all orders placed through both Diamond Comic Distributors and Lunar Distribution.

BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #1 ANDREA SORRENTINO BLOOD SOAKED 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

UPC:75960620871500112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 6/10/24

On Sale: 07/10/24 X-MEN '97 #2 MARVEL ANIMATION 3RD PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620705300213

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 6/03/24

On Sale: 07/10/24 X-MEN '97 #3 MARVEL ANIMATION 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620705300312

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 6/10/24

On Sale: 07/10/24 DOOM #1 SANFORD GREENE WRAPAROUND 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620781700112

Price: $6.99

FOC Date: 6/10/24

On Sale: 07/10/24 DOOM #1 SANFORD GREENE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

UPC:75960620781700124

Price: $6.99

FOC Date: 6/10/24

On Sale: 07/10/24 MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #1 KEN LASHLEY BLOOD SOAKED 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

UPC:75960620870800112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 6/10/24

On Sale: 07/10/24 SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #1 ERNANDA SOUZA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620908800112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 6/10/24

On Sale: 07/10/24 SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #1 MARK BROOKS RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

UPC:75960620908800139

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 6/10/24

On Sale: 07/10/24 ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #4 STEFANO CASELLI 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC:75960620797800412

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 6/10/24

On Sale: 07/10/24 ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #4 STEFANO CASELLI RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

UPC:75960620797800417

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 6/10/24

On Sale: 07/10/24 DIVINE POWER MADE ME #1 (Of 5) 2nd Printing

(W) Tom Drogalis (A/CA) Federico Guillen

2nd printng with a brand new cover! Virgil, the victim of a fanatical cult, is confronted with profound questions about the universe and the nature of his existence as he journeys through the afterlife. Death becomes the catalyst for an adventure that defies his imagination, revealing unimaginable horrors and a glimmer of hope that motivates him to reunite with his recently deceased parents. Throughout his dangerous quest, Virgil encounters treacherous landscapes, and endures trials that challenge his determination. In the realm of the afterlife, with its perplexing rules, he forges an unexpected alliance and navigates through a world of mysteries Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/10/2024

