PrintWatch: Conjuring, Broken Souls Ballad, Unikorn, Cherry Blackbird

PrintWatch: DC Horror Presents The Conjuring the Lover #1 is going back for a second printing from DC Comics, on sale on the 13th of July with this new second print variant cover by Garry Brown.

PrintWatch: Scout Comics has sent three of their launch titles back to second printings, Broken Souls Ballad, Unikorn, and Cherry Blackbird. Here are the new covers and solicitations

BROKEN SOULS BALLAD #1 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

APR219487

(W) Massimo Rosi (A) Ludovica Ceregatti

Second Printing ! BLACK CARAVAN IMPRINT: Saint Abigail's Institute creates monsters – and those monsters are teenagers! The story begins as several teens discover that they possess out-of-the-ordinary

abilities, in each case related to their psychosomatic conditions. The resulting trauma caused by this horrific discovery leads them to stray from their normal teenage lives; some to seek answers, others in a desperate attempt to escape their terrible fate. Meanwhile, a mysterious organization working for the government begins to track down the kids with the goal of "bringing them home." In Shops: Aug 04, 2021, Final Orders Due: Jun 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

CHERRY BLACKBIRD #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

APR219488

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A) Joseph Schmalke

Second Printing ! BLACK CARAVAN IMPRINT: Rockstar Cherry Blackbird sold her soul for fame. Now at the age of 26, time is running short. The day she turns 27, she'll be dragged to Hell. But Cherry is not one to go quietly…the Devil tasks her with collecting seven demonic souls that have escaped the Abyss. If she can do this before her next birthday, she'll be released from her infernal pact and spared eternal damnation. Heaven help anyone who gets in her way. Gear up for a sleazy, filthy ride down a dark road with Cherry and her crew as they carve their way across America in this no-holds-barred epic Grindhouse/Horror story. In Shops: Jul 21, 2021, Final Orders Due: Jun 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

UNIKORN #1 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

APR219490

(W) Don Handfield, Joshua Malkin (A) Rafael Loureiro

Second Printing ! SCOOT IMPRINT: Mae Everhart inherits an old horse from her long-lost mother, only to discover a strange nub on the horse's forehead hidden beneath a fly bonnet. Searching for answers, Mae explores her mom's abandoned veterinary office and finds a secret book her mother hid just for her, its title… Unikorn Guide! Join Mae and Percy on a journey of healing in Unikorn. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume. In Shops: Aug 18, 2021, Final Orders Due: Jul 05, 2021 SRP: $1.99