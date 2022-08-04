PrintWatch: Detective Comics, Judgment Day, Spider-Verse Get Seconds

PrintWatch: DC Comics tells retailers that "following an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, critics, and retailers, Detective Comics #1062—the start of the thrilling and unsettling "Gotham Nocturne" storyline and the debut of new superstar creative team writer Ram. V and artist Rafael Albuquerque—is heading back to press for a second printing" with "a haunting all-new cover by Julian Totino Tedesco, plus a 1:25 foil variant" FOC for the 14th of August and on sale on the 6th of September.

PrintWatch: Then Marvel Comics has a batch as well, for Edge Of Spider-Verse #1, Amazing Spider-Man #6, AXE Judgment Day #1, Shang Chi And The Ten Rings #1, Moon Knight #14, and Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai #1 all up for second printings,

PrintWatch: EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 1 LUBERA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Dan Slott, Various (A) Mark Bagley, Various (CA) Josemaria Casanovas

THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS COMING!

edge ('ej) noun – 1. outermost limit of an object – 2. the sharp side of a blade

The leading edge of the Spider-Verse brought you Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker. This final edge will introduce you to some of the most important characters in the future of the Spider-Verse…but it will also slice the final strand of the web.

IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-MAN NOIR! ARA A'S NEW STATUS QUO! SPIDER-REX AND MORE!

RATED T+

PrintWatch: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 6 BAGLEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ed McGuinness, David Lopez (CA) John Romita

LANDMARK ISSUE #900!

• The nine-hundredth issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN comes out the month of Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, and we are pulling out ALL THE STOPS!

• Someone from Spider-Man's past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID!

• This is one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending!

RATED T+

PrintWatch: A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY 1 BROOKS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [AXE]

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Mark Brooks

IN THE LAND OF THE RIGHTEOUS…

The X-Men claim they're the planets' new gods. The Eternals know that position is already filled. The Avengers are about to realize exactly how many secrets their so-called friends have kept from them. Years of tension lead to a volcanic eruption as two worlds burn. Who has leaked the X-Men's secrets to their latest foes? Why is Tony Stark abducting an old friend? And who stands in judgment over the whole world? Judgment Day from Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti is the apocalyptic emotional event to define the summer.

RATED T+

PrintWatch: SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS 1 TO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Marcus To (CA) Dike Ruan

A BOLD NEW ERA STARTS HERE!

Shang-Chi has gained possession of the powerful Ten Rings. But so much concentrated energy has not gone unnoticed. Now, every bounty hunter, assassin and evil syndicate in the Marvel Universe is coming to take the Rings from him! But will the responsibility and the truth of the Rings be too much to bear for the Master of Kung Fu? Find out as the true origin of the Ten Rings starts here from Gene Luen Yang (SHANG-CHI) and Marcus To (EXCALIBUR)!

RATED T+

PrintWatch: MOON KNIGHT 14 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Stephen Segovia

The scars of Zodiac's attack linger with the faithful of the Midnight Mission, but that doesn't stop Moon Knight from picking an entirely new fight. A new arc begins as Moon Knight goes to war with the vampires of the Structure, but he finds it a battle on two fronts – one on the midnight streets, and the other within his own mind!

RATED T+

PrintWatch: DEMON WARS: THE IRON SAMURAI 1 MOMOKO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

Journey into the imagination of STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO with DEMON WARS!

Peach takes her version of the Marvel Universe to the next level by transporting readers to another dimension – one filled with wondrous creatures: sentient samurai armor, a winged individual in a falcon mask, a mysterious panther person and a red, snakelike monster with a deadly appetite. When Mariko Yashida finds herself in the middle of a war between these creatures, will she be forced to choose a side? Don't miss the next evolution of the Peach Momoko's Marvel Universe!

RATED T+ SRP: $4.99

And from previous PrintWatch, some covers once denied us…

PrintWatch: DEFENDERS: BEYOND 1 RODRIGUEZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

Al Ewing and Javier Rodr guez follow up their acclaimed DEFENDERS: THERE ARE NO RULES series with a new volume and an all-new lineup, including none other than Loki, God of Stories! When Doctor Strange sends a dire warning from beyond the grave, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia (Galactus' mom!), Tigra and Loki assemble to defend reality itself! Plus, you won't believe who shows up on the final page! RATED T+ Price: $3.99 FOC Date: 8/8/22 On Sale: 9/7/22

PrintWatch: GAMBIT 1 NAUCK 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Chris Claremont (A) Sid Kotian (CA) Todd Nauck

ALL-NEW ADVENTURES OF THE LEGENDARY THIEF BY CO-CREATOR CHRIS CLAREMONT!

You think you know all there is to know about Remy LeBeau, the Ragin' Cajun, the mutant known as GAMBIT – but legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont has an ace up his sleeve with this new series! Before he joined the X-MEN, Gambit encountered a mysterious girl named 'RO – the mutant STORM regressed to her child self by the nefarious NANNY – and the two went up against the forces of the SHADOW KING! Now, revealed for the first time, Gambit finds his path to becoming the heroic X-Man millions of fans call their favorite! Joined by rising star artist Sid Kotian, Chris weaves a story of action, intrigue and revenge that made Gambit the mutant he is and forged his relationship with Storm. You'll get a charge out of this one, mon ami! RATED T+ Price: $3.99 FOC Date: 8/8/22 On Sale: 9/7/22