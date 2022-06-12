PrintWatch: Fox & Hare & Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer

PrintWatch: The rather delayed Fox And Hare #1 seemed to blow out of the doors from Vault Comics. So much so that it needs a second printing, fast. And it is joined in that with Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 from Opus Comics which goes for a third.

PrintWatch: FOX AND HARE #1 Second Printing

(W) Jon Tsuei (A) Stacey Lee (CA) Stacey Lee, Tim Daniel

When black market coder Aurora Yi uncovers top secret data that has tapped into the past lives of the citizens of Mazu Bay, her world is turned upside down. The mega corporation Synastry Designs wants its data back and is hot on her trail. Aurora has no choice but to turn to the Fox and the Hare, the most feared mercenaries in the city, for protection. Retail: $4.99 FOC Date 06/12/2022 In-Store Date: 07/13/2022

PrintWatch: FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER #1 3RD PTG (MR)

OPUS COMICS

(W) Mitch Iverson (A) Stefano Martino (CA) Frank Frazetta

Frank Frazetta's legendary creation DEATH DEALER returns to life in collaboration with Frazetta Girls! Mitch Iverson (DOTA: Dragon's Blood), Stefano Martino (Stranger Things) and Luis Antonio Delgado (TMNT) bring you the first salvo in a major launch of new, related titles featuring characters envisioned by the Godfather of fantasy art! This special third printing features a new cover by Carlos Valenzuela!

PrintWatch: We also now have the cover to Legion Of X #1 previously denied us…

PrintWatch: LEGION OF X #1 BAZALDUA SECOND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Dike Ruan

SI SPURRIER AND JAN BAZALDUA BRING PEACE, LOVE AND JUSTICE TO KRAKOA!

Krakoa has its laws – but does it have justice? To remain a mutant sanctuary, Krakoa must safeguard itself against those who would damage its peace or traumatize its people. The lost must be found, and the wicked must face redemption – or retribution.

It's up to the ever-soulful swashbuckler NIGHTCRAWLER to keep the spark alive and LEGION to host his unique team in the psychedelic mindspace called THE ALTAR. With PIXIE on point, JUGGERNAUT as a one-man riot squad and a host of X-favorites on the beat, the LEGION OF X will do anything to protect mutants' right to pursue happiness and hope. Kicking off with a hunt for a missing Arakkii god and a skinjacker possessing innocent mutants, read this issue and come meet WEAPONLESS ZSEN, ORA SERRATA…and a villain worth praying for. The DESTINY OF X bares it heart and soul right here! RATED T+

FOC Date: 6/13/22

On Sale: 7/13/22