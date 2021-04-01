PrintWatch: Geiger, Stray Dogs And Magic Get Second Prints

PrintWatch: We've been hearing that a number of retailers have tried squeaking in last-minute reorders for Geoff Johns & Gary Frank's Geiger #1 from Image Comics in the hopes that they won't be caught with their pants down on the day of release… And now word on the street is that this earlier-than-usual reorder activity has caught the sales department's eye.

Well, Image Comics has jumped on a second printing for the series—a week before it even hits shelves—for fear of "not being able to keep up with customer demand." This is actually unusual for Image… normally when a series is hot, we're used to the typical day-of-release sell-out announcement—but I can't remember the last time Image had to go back to press a week prior to the book even becoming available. It's also getting a 1:25 variant.

For retailers still basking in the sales afterglow of Three Jokers, a reminder here that lightning's sure to strike twice when Geiger launches at Image. We've seen Image take centre stage once more with breakout numbers on their #1s and—paired with this out-of-the-ordinary call for preemptive reprints—we suspect the hype is real on this one. That and we're hearing from an inside source that Geiger might be the start of something even bigger…

PrintWatch: While the Magic: The Gathering licensed comic from Boom Studios has also gone to second printing a week before the first has gone on sale (more usual for Boom). Magic #1 by Jed MacKay, Ig Guara, Arianna Consonni, and Ed Dukeshire, has brand new cover art by Ig Guara and Tamra Bonvillain, available in stores on the 28th of April, 2021.

PrintWatch: And Stray Dogs #2 by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner from Image Comics has followed Stray Dogs #1 going to second printing as well, for the 28th of April.