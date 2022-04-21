PrintWatch: Green Lantern #12 & Moon Knight #10 Second Prints

PrintWatch: Green Lantern #12, described by DC Comics as "a status quo-shifting issue starring John Stewart" is going back to press for a second printing with a new, yet unrevealed cover, with a Final Order Cutoff date of the 1st of May, and an on-sale date of the 24th of May. You can see a few of those shifts right here.

GREEN LANTERN #12

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci

As the dust settles after the battle with the Anti-Guardian, John Stewart, Jo Mullein, and the rest of the Corps pick up the pieces and adjust to their new status quo. The day might be saved, but there's still plenty of work to be done. Everything you know about Green Lanterns is about to change!

Retail: $4.99

PrintWatch: Moon Knight #10 also gets a second printing, the latest in a run on that book tio sell out and demand require more, in light of a certain Disney+ TV series.

MOON KNIGHT #10

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio

An assassin infiltrates the Midnight Mission, while another hidden enemy strikes at Moon Knight where he is most vulnerable. Attacked on two fronts, the Fist of Khonshu is put on the back foot-but that's where he's most dangerous!

RATED T+ SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: We mentioned this before, but now we have the cover for Hulk #5 second printing, in the run-up to the Titan Hulk reveal this week.

HULK #5 2ND PTG OTTLEY VAR

MARVEL COMICS

MAR228099

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

"SMASHSTRONAUT" PART 5 OF 6! As President Thunderbolt Ross rains down gamma-irradiated hell, Bruce Banner's Starship Hulk experiment faces its toughest field test yet – this time, it might crack under the pressure. Bruce Banner thinks his control over the Hulk is now absolute… but what if he's wrong?RATED T+In Shops: May 18, 2022 Final Orders Due: Apr 17, 2022 SRP: $3.99