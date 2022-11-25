PrintWatch: I Hate Fairyland, Gun Honey, Kaya, Bone Orchard 2nd Prints
PrintWatch: Image Comics is sending three comic books back for second printings. And there was much rejoicing. I Hate Fairyland #1, Kaya #2 and Bone Orchard; Ten Thousand Black Feathers #2 as well as Gun Honey: Blood For Blood #3 from Titan Comics. Take a look.
PrintWatch: I HATE FAIRYLAND #1 2ND PTG (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
SEP229024
(W) Skottie Young (A) Brett Bean (CA) Skottie Young
Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel's Rocket & Groot) bring back the
hit comic I HATE FAIRYLAND for an all-new ONGOING SERIES!
Everyone's favorite green-haired, axecrazed maniac returns in this Deadpool meets Alice In Wonderlandadventure! Gert is all grown up and living in the real world. Times are tough, and the only job she's qualified for has her trying to find her way back to the place she hates the most…Fairyland.In Shops: Dec 21, 2022
Final Orders Due: Nov 28, 2022
SRP: $3.99
PrintWatch: GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #3 (OF 4) 2ND PTG YOON COPIC (MR)
TITAN COMICS
SEP228162
(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon
2021'S BEST-SELLING NON-PREMIER COMIC IS BACK FOR A BLOCKBUSTER NEW SERIES!
With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy… or will she catch a bullet first?
"The finest kind of pulp noir." – ED BRUBAKERIn Shops: Dec 21, 2022
Final Orders Due: Nov 28, 2022
SRP: $3.99
PrintWatch: KAYA #2 2ND PTG
IMAGE COMICS
SEP229026
(W) Wes Craig (A/CA) Wes Craig
JAM-PACKED SECOND ISSUE WITH 28 GORGEOUS STORY PAGES!
Kaya has formed an uneasy alliance with the Lizard-Riders. But will a flash flood and a dangerous hunt for food with the treacherous Zothan push Kaya past her breaking point? Featuring an Adventure Time-inspired variant cover by WES CRAIG!In Shops: Dec 21, 2022
Final Orders Due: Nov 28, 2022
SRP: $3.99
PrintWatch: BONE ORCHARD BLACK FEATHERS #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
SEP229025
(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dave Stewart (A/CA) Andrea Sorrentino
The new series in the shared horror universe of THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS continues!
Trish and Jackie continue to be pulled deeper into the fantasy world they've created. But the terrors of the real world are difficult to separate, and their teenage daydreams are proving to be equally dangerous.In Shops: Dec 21, 2022
Final Orders Due: Nov 28, 2022
SRP: $3.99