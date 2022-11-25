PrintWatch: I Hate Fairyland, Gun Honey, Kaya, Bone Orchard 2nd Prints

PrintWatch: Image Comics is sending three comic books back for second printings. And there was much rejoicing. I Hate Fairyland #1, Kaya #2 and Bone Orchard; Ten Thousand Black Feathers #2 as well as Gun Honey: Blood For Blood #3 from Titan Comics. Take a look.

PrintWatch: I HATE FAIRYLAND #1 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP229024

(W) Skottie Young (A) Brett Bean (CA) Skottie Young

Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel's Rocket & Groot) bring back the

hit comic I HATE FAIRYLAND for an all-new ONGOING SERIES!

Everyone's favorite green-haired, axecrazed maniac returns in this Deadpool meets Alice In Wonderlandadventure! Gert is all grown up and living in the real world. Times are tough, and the only job she's qualified for has her trying to find her way back to the place she hates the most…Fairyland.In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

Final Orders Due: Nov 28, 2022

SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #3 (OF 4) 2ND PTG YOON COPIC (MR)

TITAN COMICS

SEP228162

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

2021'S BEST-SELLING NON-PREMIER COMIC IS BACK FOR A BLOCKBUSTER NEW SERIES!

With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy… or will she catch a bullet first?

"The finest kind of pulp noir." – ED BRUBAKERIn Shops: Dec 21, 2022

Final Orders Due: Nov 28, 2022

SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: KAYA #2 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

SEP229026

(W) Wes Craig (A/CA) Wes Craig

JAM-PACKED SECOND ISSUE WITH 28 GORGEOUS STORY PAGES!

Kaya has formed an uneasy alliance with the Lizard-Riders. But will a flash flood and a dangerous hunt for food with the treacherous Zothan push Kaya past her breaking point? Featuring an Adventure Time-inspired variant cover by WES CRAIG!In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

Final Orders Due: Nov 28, 2022

SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: BONE ORCHARD BLACK FEATHERS #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP229025

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dave Stewart (A/CA) Andrea Sorrentino

The new series in the shared horror universe of THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS continues!

Trish and Jackie continue to be pulled deeper into the fantasy world they've created. But the terrors of the real world are difficult to separate, and their teenage daydreams are proving to be equally dangerous.In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

Final Orders Due: Nov 28, 2022

SRP: $3.99