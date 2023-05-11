PrintWatch: Iron Man, Something Epic, Nottingham, Ghost Lore & Spiders PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is not only putting a bunch of comic books back to second printing, but most of them come with a 1:25 variant now.

PrintWatch: We previously mentioned that Invincible Iron Man #5 is getting a new printing for the 14th of June with a cover by Phil Noto, but we now know Invincible Iron Man #6 will also have a second printing with a cover by Andrea Di Vito for the 21st of June.

PrintWatch: Cult Of Carnage: Misery #1 will have a second printing with a cover by Ken Lashley for the 21st of June, as well as a 1:25 variant by Ryan Stegman.

PrintWatch: Extreme Venomverse #1 will have a second printing with a cover by Paulo Siquiera for the 21st of June, which he don't have yet, as well as a 1:25 variant by Ryan Stegman, which we do.

PrintWatch: Silk #1 will have a second printing with a cover by Dave Johnson for the 21st of June, which he don't have yet, as well as a 1:25 variant by Peach Momoko, which we do.

PrintWatch: Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #2 is getting a new printing for the 21st of June with a cover by Justin Mason

PrintWatch: Image Comics states that Szymon Kudrański's new series Something Epic has sold out instantly at the distributor level yesterday, the same day as its release. And that Image Comics will rush Something Epic #1 back to print this week in order to keep up with increasing customer demand and will feature new cover art. "I am honored and overwhelmed by the response from readers and fans," said Kudrański. "I guess… everyone carries a part of Something Epic within themselves that can easily relate to the main character." Something Epic #1, second printing will be available at comic book shops on the 7th of June with A and B covers and a 60% discount for retailers. Something Epic #2 will be available on the 14th of June.

PrintWatch: Ghostlore #1 by Cullen Bunn, Leomacs and Brian Hurtt is getting a second printing with a cover by Leomacs for the 7th of June. "We've all heard of ghost stories… but what stories do the ghosts themselves tell us? An estranged daughter and her pastor father wander a haunted land; they only have the restless spirits, each with its own story to tell, as company along the way. After a deadly accident of which they were the only survivors, Lucas and Harmony Agate can see the dead-an overwhelming amount of the deceased, all with their own warnings, cries for help, and malevolence alike. But Lucas and Harmony aren't the only ones with this ability; there are other nearly-deads, some of which have malicious motivations…"

PrintWatch: Tales From Nottingham #1 gets a second printing from Mad Cave Studios, with a B&W cover by series artists Shane Connery Volk and Luca Romano, as writer David Hasan "explores untold stories from the twisted universe of Nottingham, including the secret origins of Robin Hood and the Merry Men, Marian's violent past, Aya of the Hashashin's first kill, and an ordeal that will shake Friar Tuck to his core. Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Vol. 3." In stores for the 28th of June