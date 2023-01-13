PrintWatch: Night Club & Godkiller Get Second, Rogue State Gets Third Comic books going to further printings in the direct marker, known by the sobriquet Printwatch. Here are the latest from Image, Black Mask and Marvel.

PrintWatch: Night Club #1 by Mark Millar and Juanan Ramírez has gone to a second printing. "Just a thank you from me to all the comic stores and readers who got behind this comic and really pushed it for us. We're delighted to see it going down so well. A big thanks to our friends at Image Comics too for all their hard work and my colleagues at Netflix for trusting me when I said I wanted to do comic books of all these franchises I've been creating in house as shows and movies," said Millar. "Having this as a book on a shelf and seeing art as beautiful as the work from Juanan just makes me glad we didn't wait and just release this as a show. There's nothing I love more than doing comics and this $1.99 an issue for an extra-sized comic book seems to have caused quite a stir. Get in on this now as issue two gets even more mental." Night Club #1 second printing will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 8th of February, while Night Club #2 will be out next week.

PrintWatch: Rogue State #1 by Matteo Pizzolo and Carlos Granda will be getting a third printing from Black Mask for the 8th of February, with a new cover from Granda,

PrintWatch: Godkiller: For Those I Love I Will Sacrifice #1 by Matteo Pizzolo and Anna Muckracker will be getting a second printing from Black Mask for the 8th of February, with a new cover from Jasmin Darnell, as well as a bagged NSFW edition.

PrintWatch: We have covers for the previously reported Marvel Comics second printings for the 15th of February, with a 1:25 variant for Scarlet Witch #1.

GOLD GOBLIN 2 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DWB]

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON 1 MARESCA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

SCARLET WITCH 1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT

SCARLET WITCH 1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT[1:25]

TIMELESS 1 [2022] TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE 2 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT 1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DWB]