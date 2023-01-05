PrintWatch: Batman #131, Timeless #1 & More Get Second Prints

PrintWatch: We have second printings for the latest Batman #131 from DC Comics, and black-and-white Spawn/Batman, while from Marvel, there's Timeless, Gold Goblin, Monica Rambeau Photon, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, and Mary Jane & The Black Cat.

PrintWatch: Batman #131 Second Printing by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne will arrive with a main cover spotlighting artist Jorge Jiménez's design for the villain Red Mask, and a 1:25 variant featuring a black-and-white version of Jason Fabok's cover to the issue and both will be on sale on the 7th of February.

PrintWatch: We mentioned before that Batman/Spawn was getting a second printing, now it is also getting a third printing as Batman/Spawn: Unplugged, a special unlettered, inks only version of the comic by Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo. "You guys did it again! You came out in stunning support for the Batman/Spawn crossover," said Batman/Spawn artist Greg Capullo. "The next treat we have in store is a raw release, stand alone, black and white version! No words. No color. Just the raw power of line art. I'm certain that you'll dig it as much as Todd and I do." It will be on sale on the 14th of February, with the second printing the week before.

PrintWatch: The following Marvel Comics are getting second printings for the 15th of February, with a 1:25 variant for Scarlet Witch #1.

  • GOLD GOBLIN 2 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DWB]
  • MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON 1 MARESCA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
  • SCARLET WITCH 1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT
  • SCARLET WITCH 1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT[1:25]
  • TIMELESS 1 [2022] TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
  • DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE 2 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
  • MARY JANE & BLACK CAT 1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DWB]

Covers will be added as and when we have them to hand… keep up with all previous Printwatch columns with this handy tag.

