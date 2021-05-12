PrintWatch: Nottingham #1 Goes To 4th Printing + More

Posted on
by

PrintWatch: Nottingham, the Robin Hood-based comic book series by David Hazan, Shane Connery Volk and Luca Romano continued to plough through printings, with the first issue going to a fifth printing, the second issue to a third printing, and the third issue going to a second printing, all out on the 23rd of June 2021. And all printings limited to four thousand print runs – with publishers Mad Cave Studios warning that allocations may occur as a result…

PrintWatch: Nottingham #1 Goes To 4th Printing + More
PrintWatch: Nottingham #1 Goes To 4th Printing

NOTTINGHAM #1 (OF 5) 4TH PTG
MAD CAVE STUDIOS
(W) David Hazan (A) Shane Connery Volk, Luca Romano (CA) Shane Connery Volk
Fourth Printing – Limited to 4000 copies. In this twisted medieval noir, the Sheriff of Nottingham hunts a serial killer with a penchant for tax collectors. The Sheriff's investigation makes him the target of England's most nefarious power-brokers. That's to say nothing of the Merry Men, terrorists lurking amongst the trees of Sherwood, led by, an enigma known only as "Hood."  Mad Cave Studios presents: Nottingham, but not as you remember it…

PrintWatch: Nottingham #1 Goes To 4th Printing + More
PrintWatch: Nottingham #2 Goes To 3rd Printing

NOTTINGHAM #2 (OF 5) 3RD PTG
MAD CAVE STUDIOS
(W) David Hazan (A) Shane Connery Volk, Luca Romano (CA) Shane Connery Volk
Third Printing – Limited to 4000 copies. A murder at the heart of the castle shakes Nottingham to its core. As the Sheriff and Captain of the Guard scramble to root out a traitor in their midst, more of Ev's dark and tragic past is revealed.

PrintWatch: Nottingham #1 Goes To 4th Printing + More
PrintWatch: Nottingham #3 Goes To 2nd Printing

NOTTINGHAM #3 (OF 5) 2ND PTG
MAD CAVE STUDIOS
(W) David Hazan (A) Shane Connery Volk, Luca Romano (CA) Shane Connery Volk
Second Printing – Limited to 4000 copies. The Sheriff of Nottingham stalks a traitor through the darkened boughs of Sherwood Forest to Kirklee's Abbey. The chase will bring Ev face to face with a troubling figure from his past. With the Nottingham Guard distracted, Hood and the Merry Men plot their next move.

 

 

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.