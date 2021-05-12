PrintWatch: Nottingham #1 Goes To 4th Printing + More

PrintWatch: Nottingham, the Robin Hood-based comic book series by David Hazan, Shane Connery Volk and Luca Romano continued to plough through printings, with the first issue going to a fifth printing, the second issue to a third printing, and the third issue going to a second printing, all out on the 23rd of June 2021. And all printings limited to four thousand print runs – with publishers Mad Cave Studios warning that allocations may occur as a result…

NOTTINGHAM #1 (OF 5) 4TH PTG

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

(W) David Hazan (A) Shane Connery Volk, Luca Romano (CA) Shane Connery Volk

Fourth Printing – Limited to 4000 copies. In this twisted medieval noir, the Sheriff of Nottingham hunts a serial killer with a penchant for tax collectors. The Sheriff's investigation makes him the target of England's most nefarious power-brokers. That's to say nothing of the Merry Men, terrorists lurking amongst the trees of Sherwood, led by, an enigma known only as "Hood." Mad Cave Studios presents: Nottingham, but not as you remember it…

NOTTINGHAM #2 (OF 5) 3RD PTG

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

(W) David Hazan (A) Shane Connery Volk, Luca Romano (CA) Shane Connery Volk

Third Printing – Limited to 4000 copies. A murder at the heart of the castle shakes Nottingham to its core. As the Sheriff and Captain of the Guard scramble to root out a traitor in their midst, more of Ev's dark and tragic past is revealed.

NOTTINGHAM #3 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

(W) David Hazan (A) Shane Connery Volk, Luca Romano (CA) Shane Connery Volk

Second Printing – Limited to 4000 copies. The Sheriff of Nottingham stalks a traitor through the darkened boughs of Sherwood Forest to Kirklee's Abbey. The chase will bring Ev face to face with a troubling figure from his past. With the Nottingham Guard distracted, Hood and the Merry Men plot their next move.