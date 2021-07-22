PrintWatch Radiant Black #5 Nice House #2 We Live #4 Cold Dead War #1

PrintWatch: Radiant Black #5 by Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa and published by Image Comics is getting a third printing, alongside a black-and-white 1:10 variant.

PrintWatch: While The Nice House On The Lake #2 follows #1 and gets a second printing from DC Comics.

PrintWatch: We Live #4 by Roy & Inaki Miranda from AfterShock Comics follows previous issues with its own second printing.

PrintWatch: While Cold Dead War #1 which caused all sorts of fuss with the estate of Dan O'Bannon when first solicited is going back to a second printing on the first issue which came out at the end of last year.

NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #2 Second Printing

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

After the life-changing events of the previous issue, the guests at the nice house on the lake must decide their next steps—but there's not exactly perfect agreement about the situation. Who among them is ready to walk out the door? And who is content to simply…float?

Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 07/25/2021 In-Store Date: 08/17/2021 WE LIVE #4 2ND PTG

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN218521

(W) Roy & Inaki Miranda (A/CA) Inaki Miranda

NOMINATED FOR A 2021 EISNER AWARD! Humbo's plan for escaping the Acceptists might not be enough for the group to make the train headed to Megalopolis Mother 9. This might be the end of the trip. The fragile fantasy world created by Tala for her little brother Hototo finally crumbles under the cruel weight of reality. Tears are the only language left between them. The long journey to the extraction point suddenly reveals the open wound. WE LIVE is a world of violence and beauty, a unique tale of the apocalypse as told by Inaki Miranda (Catwoman, Batman Beyond) and Roy Miranda, that invites both dread and hope.In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 02, 2021 SRP: $3.99 COLD DEAD WAR #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

JUN218750

(W) George C. Romero (A) German Ponce (CA) Robert Alvarado

Cold Dead War #1, the first issue of the Horror-War series written by George C. Romero set across the past, present and future, is SOLD OUT! Due to popular demand, we've gone back to press with a brand new cover variant featuring the traditional pinup art from the side of their B-17 air fortress.Trained to kill enemies of American democracy and freedom, the Cold Dead teammates continue to carry on their mission, even now, long after they'd already given their lives to the cause. A horror-war series set across the past, present and future, a freak occurrence reanimates an island of freshly killed soldiers in the wake of the Battle of Midway in World War II.In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

Final Orders Due: Sep 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99 RADIANT BLACK #5 3RD PTG 10 COPY INCV

IMAGE COMICS

JUN218651

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Eduardo Ferigato, Natalia Marques (CA) Geraldo Borges (A/CA) Marcello Costa

END OF STORY ARC The first arc of RADIANT BLACK ends here! Radiant Red is still out there. He needs to be stopped before anyone else gets hurt. But after the events of last issue left Lockport-and the world-reeling, is Radiant Black up to the task? And will he be in this fight alone? Fan-favorite artist Eduardo Ferigato (Self/Made, The Trials of Ultraman) and critically acclaimed colorist Natália Marques will join Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa on the bestselling superhero series Radiant Black.In Shops: Aug 18, 2021 Final Orders Due: Jul 26, 2021 SRP: $3.99