PrintWatch: Second Prints For Star Wars, Bloodborne, Predator & More

PrintWatch: Second prints coming for Dark Spaces: Wildfire #1 and the Alex Toth: Bravo For Adventure Artists Edition from IDW, Bloodborne: Lady Of The Lanterns #1 from Titan Comics (limited to 1500 copies), Barbaric: Axe To Grind #1 and Heart Eyes #1 from Vault Comics, and Edge Of Spider-Verse #2, Predator #1, Star Wars #26 and Star Wars: The Mandalorian #2

PrintWatch: BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #1 2ND PTG KOWALSKI EXC VAR (MR)

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Piotr Kowalski

New comic series based on the critically acclaimed gothic gaming hit, Bloodborne!

Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of the night, families and faith will be tested… Fan-favorite artist Piotr Kowalski returns to the series with Eisner Nominated writer Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun, Wolverine, Spider-Man: Season One)! In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 22, 2022 SRP: $3.99 Limited to 1500 copies

PrintWatch: ALEX TOTH BRAVO FOR ADVENTURE ARTIST ED HC 2ND PTG

Revel in the art of one of the most important and influential artists of comics and animation of all time! Of every comics story Alex Toth ever drew, the only one that he kept the complete original art to was Bravo For Adventure . This Artist's Edition is a virtual "how-to" course in drawing comics the Toth way. We see how he would draw all the detail in a scene, only to black it out in order to focus the reader's eye on what really counted.Also included are variant versions of the Bravo saga featuring Noah Chance and the experimental aircraft called Condor, plus dozens of never-before-seen pencil roughs, preliminary drawings, and story fragments.In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 SRP: $125.00

PrintWatch: BARBARIC AXE TO GRIND #1 2ND PTG

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Nathan Gooden (CA) Tim Daniel

It's the moment we've all been waiting for – the start of an all-new arc of BARBARIC!

Follow Owen and his magical companion, the tender, talking Axe as they spread kindness and hope in a world gone bad…just kidding! Owen, Axe, and Soren are back, and so is all the mayhem and bloodshed that follows them wherever they go! This time, they're out to settle an old score against Gladius, a wicked a$$hole who did Owen wrong way back in his barbarian days. As always…it's just f***ing barbaric.In Shops: Sep 21, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 22, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: HEART EYES #1 2ND PTG

(W) Dennis Hopeless (A/CA) Victor Ibanez

Sanity-eating monsters ended humanity. The unlucky few who survived now hide in the cracks of a broken world. And yet somehow, beneath the graveyard that used to be San Antonio, Rico met Lupe, the girl of his dreams. But how did she get here? And why is she smiling? No one survives out in the street. No one smiles where the monsters lurk.In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 29, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 2 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Dan Slott, Various (A) Ig Guara, Various (CA) TBD

IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-GWEN! THE NEW SPIDER-UK! MINI-SPIDEY!

And get to know your antagonist for this huge story!

RATED T+In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 Final Orders Due: Aug 28, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: PREDATOR 1 LARROCA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Kev Walker (CA) Salvador Larroca

HUNT. KILL. REPEAT.

In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking and unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed!

PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

Final Orders Due: Aug 28, 2022 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: STAR WARS 26 GIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Charles Soule (A) Genolet, Andres (CA) E.M Gist

THE PATH TO VICTORY!

• The Rebel Fleet is reunited at last, and Leia Organa, Mon Mothma and the other Alliance leaders send a strong message to the galaxy that the resistance to Palpatine's rule remains as strong as ever.

• Meanwhile, Lady Qi'ra of Crimson Dawn has activated her sleeper agents across the galaxy, instructing them to cause chaos for the Empire by any means necessary!

RATED T Price: $3.99 FOC Date: 8/29/22 On Sale: 9/28/22

PrintWatch: STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 2 PHOTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Georges Jeanty

BATTLE WITH THE BEASTLY MUDHORN!

• Having tracked down a valuable quarry, the Mandalorian must now contend with thieving bandits.

• Will the Mandalorian battle it out with the Jawas or is an alliance in the cards?

RATED T Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 8/29/22 On Sale: 9/28/22

PrintWatch: DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #1 2ND PTG CVR A SHERMAN VAR

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

Six weeks into the slow burn of the historic Arroyo Fire, a crew of women from an inmate firefighting program are risking everything on the frontlines when their newest recruit – a white-collar convict with a deep network of shady dealers – discovers they're mere miles from her crooked former associate's mansion. When she proposes a plan to abandon their duties and hunt for riches under cover of smoke and ash, the team must decide if they're ready to jeopardize their one sure path back to normalcy for a shot at a score that would change their lives… But is this a flicker of fortune or a deadly trap? Scott Snyder and breakout artist Hayden Sherman craft an unforgettable heist for a new age in Dark Spaces: Wildfire.In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

Final Orders Due: Aug 21, 2022

SRP: $3.99