Printwatch: The Sacrificers, Seven Years, Gordon Barleycorn & Trance

Printwatch: We have second prints for two books from Scout Comics, The Ballad Of Gordon Barleycorn #1 and Trance #1, as well as Seven Years In Darkness #2 from CEX, all coming out for the week of September the 5th and 6th, 2023. And The Sacrificers #1 is getting a second printing from Image Comics for the 6th. As well as covers for the previously announced X-Men #25, and What If Dark: Spider-Gwen #1.

SACRIFICERS #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

JUN239475

(W) Rick Remender (A/CA) Max Fiumara

SERIES PREMIERE Tomorrow is a harmonious paradise thanks to five families who make everything perfect…for the price of one child per household. Now, as that bill comes due, a son expected to give everything for a family that never loved him and an affluent daughter determined to destroy utopia must unite to end one generation's unnaturally protracted reign. New York Times-bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (LOW, DEADLY CLASS, Uncanny X-Force) joins forces with superstar MAX FIUMARA (Amazing Spider-Man, FOUR EYES, Lucifer) to take you through the dark science fiction world of THE SACRIFICERS!In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 Final Orders Due: Aug 13, 2023 SRP: $3.99

BALLAD OF GORDON BARLEYCORN #1 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

JUN239045

(W) Colin McHugh, Duncan Sligh (A/CA) Colin McHugh

2nd printing ! Gordon and his manager Giuseppe are hunted down by a religious debt collector who's come to make him pay for his past. Now Gordon needs to make some quick cash in this groovy adventure that's all about Sex, Drugs, and Musical Puppet Theater, baby!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 SRP: $4.99 TRANCE ONESHOT 2ND PTG (MR)

SCOUT COMICS

JUN239046

(W) Joey Capuana (A) Pablo Moreno Collar (CA) Hugo Petrus

2nd printing! Welcome to Trance Nightclub, a queer hotspot beloved for heavy pours, sexy gogo dancers, and drag shows that change your whole life. Trance's patrons don't suspect that their favorite gay watering hole is run by a coven of witches! When a serial killer stalks the LGBTQIA+ community, these partying witches must get deadly serious, finding themselves unlikely detectives in a twisted supernatural mystery. They must clash with local police and witch law enforcement alike, and face off against powerful Satanic forces, all to protect their chosen family. Mature Audiences.In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 SRP: $9.99 SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS #2 Second Printing

(W/A/CA) Joseph Schmalke

Malena's backstory is revealed, as the students continue their journey through the underground city of Scholomance towards the Academy of Black Magic. The children and Headmaster are met by Ornansis, a vampiric creature who will pick their class's weathermaker (an untouchable student). Malena lets Matthew know there could be a sinister plot underway by other students who wish to thin out the competition. Featuring a 1:10 variant cover by living legend Ben Templesmith!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/05/2023

