PrintWatch: Shang Chi, Recount, Department of Truth, Ordinary Gods

Time for PrintWatch to take a look around the comic books that are being sent back to the printing mills as the comic book stores find it hard to keep up. That's the spin anyway – here are more books that will be coming to stores soon.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics are running second printings of Shang-Chi #3 and #4 after the movie hit, coming to stores on October the 20th, with the first printing of Shang-Chi #5 out the week before.

PrintWatch: Kyle Higgins and Felipe Watanabe's Ordinary Gods #3 from Image Comics has sold out at the distributor level once again. Image Comics will fast-track #3 for reprint in order to keep up with increasing demand. The Ordinary Gods #3 reprint cover will feature artwork by Danilo Beyruth. "Considering that humans' forms, psyches, and consciousnesses all descend from the immortals in Ordinary Gods, Joe and I were very excited to start exploring snd showcasing the Immortal realm beyond our own," said Higgins. "We're even more excited that the book is finding its audience just as we're ramping up." Ordinary Gods #3, second printing will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 13th of October.

PrintWatch: The Me You Love in the Dark #2 by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona has sold out yet again at the distributor level. Issue #2 of the dark new miniseries is being rushed back to print by Image Comics. The Me You Love in the Dark #2, second printing will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 13th of October.

PrintWatch: Six issues of The Department of Truth by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds have sold out. Image Comics has fast-tracked issues #7-12 for reprint in order to keep up rampant reorder activity. "It is incredibly gratifying to see the continued support for The Department of Truth as we enter the book's second year," said Tynion IV. "Martin and I are immeasurably proud of this series, and cannot wait for you all to see where we take it next."

PrintWatch: Recount #1 by Jonathan Hedrick and Gabriel Ibarra Nunez about the assassination of a US President – and all those who voted for him – has gone to a third printing from Scout Comics.