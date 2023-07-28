Posted in: Comics | Tagged: brzrkr, ms marvel, printwatch, venom

PrintWatch: Spider-Man, Ultimate Invasion. BRZRKR Get Second Printings

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics sends a bunch of comic books back to second printings and Boom Studios have a couple to add as well.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics sends a bunch of comics back to second printing and almost all come with one or two variants of that second printing as well. And it begins with Mary Jane as her first appearance as Jackpot Amazing Spider-Man #31. As well as Blade #1, Fallen Friend: The Death Of Ms Marvel, Moon Kight: City Of The Dead #1, Moon Knight #25, Hulk #2, Venom #23. While Ultimate Invasion #1 gets one cover, but it's a wraparound. And Boom has a couple too, for Alice Ever After and BRZRKR: Poetry Of Madness.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 31 HUMBERTO RAMOS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620200303112

Price: $9.99

FOC Date: 07/31/23

On Sale: 09/06/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 31 SKAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620200303171

Price: $9.99

FOC Date: 07/31/23

On Sale: 09/06/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 31 SKAN VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620200303122

Price: $9.99

FOC Date: 07/31/23

On Sale: 09/06/23

PrintWatch: BLADE 1 ELENA CASAGRANDE 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620585100112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 07/31/23

On Sale: 08/30/23

BLADE 1 DAVID MARQUEZ 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT(1:25)

UPC: 75960620585100125

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 07/31/23

On Sale: 08/30/23

PrintWatch: FALLEN FRIEND 1 KAARE ANDREWS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620702200112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 07/31/23

On Sale: 08/30/23

FALLEN FRIEND 1 ADRIAN ALPHONA 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620702200119

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 07/31/23

On Sale: 08/30/23

PrintWatch: MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD 1 ROD REIS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620602500112

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 07/31/23

On Sale: 08/30/23

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD 1 ALEX MALEEV 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620602500122

Price: $4.99

FOC Date:07/31/23

On Sale: 08/30/23

PrintWatch: INCREDIBLE HULK 2 NIC KLEIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (WDC)

UPC: 75960620663600212

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 08/07/23

On Sale: 09/06/23

INCREDIBLE HULK 2 LEINIL YU 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (WDC) (1:25)

UPC: 75960620663600217

Price: $3.99

FOC Date:08/07/23

On Sale: 09/06/23

PrintWatch: MOON KNIGHT 25 STEVE MCNIVEN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (DCP)

UPC: 75960620137202512

Price: $9.99

FOC Date: 08/07/23

On Sale: 09/06/23

MOON KNIGHT 25 JIM CHEUNG 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (DCP) (1:25)

UPC: 75960620137202520

Price: $9.99

FOC Date:08/07/23

On Sale: 09/06/23

PrintWatch: VENOM 23 KEN LASHLEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

UPC: 75960620191402312

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 08/07/23

On Sale: 09/06/23

VENOM 23 RYAN STEGMAN 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (1:25)

UPC: 75960620191402336

Price: $3.99

FOC Date:08/07/23

On Sale: 09/06/23

PrintWatch: ULTIMATE INVASION 2 BRYAN HITCH 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (WDC)

UPC: 75960620234800212

Price: $3.99

FOC Date: 08/07/23

On Sale: 09/06/23

PrintWatch: ALICE NEVER AFTER #1 by Dan Panosian, Giorgio Spalletta, Francesco Segala, and Jeff Eckleberry has gone to a second print with a new cover by R1c0 for the 23rd of August."Claw your way back to Wonderland!" said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales, BOOM! Studios. "Dan, Giorgio, Francesco, and Jeff dragged us back to the terrifying and twisted world of ALICE NEVER AFTER. The original series was the breakout hit of last year and you'd be mad not to follow Alice down the rabbit hole again."

PrintWatch: BRZRKR POETRY OF MADNESS #1 2ND PTG by Keanu Reeves and Steve Skroce for a one-shot special of Lovecraftian horror.

