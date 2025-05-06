Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: printwatch, transformers

PrintWatch: Transformers #1 And Void Rivals #1 Get Twelfth Printings

PrintWatch: Transformers #1 & Void Rivals #1 get twelfth Printings, GI Joe #1 gets a fourth, more for Spider-Man, Godzilla, Batman and more

Article Summary Transformers #1 and Void Rivals #1 hit twelfth printings; GI Joe #1 sees a fourth printing in June.

Amazing Spider-Man #2 and Godzilla Vs Spider-Man #1 receive second printings with new variant covers.

Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition sells out, triggering second printings with Jim Lee cover options.

Image Comics rushes Bug Wars, Lost Fantasy, and We’re Taking Everyone Down With Us to new reprints.

PrintWatch: Transformers #1 and Void Rivals #1 both get twelfth printings and GI Joe #1 gets a fourth, all with new Howard Porter covers. And Transformers #5 gets a fourth printing, all for the 11th of June.

TRANSFORMERS #1 12TH PTG (CA) Howard Porter, Romulo Fajardo Jr.

VOID RIVALS #1 12TH PTG (CA) Howard Porter, Giovanna Niro

GI JOE #1 4TH PTG (CA) Howard Porter, Romulo Fajardo Jr.

TRANSFORMERS #5 4TH PTG (CA) Tan Juan Gee

PrintWatch: Then with second printings for Amazing Spider-Man #2 and Godzilla Vs Spider-Man #1 for the 11th of June

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2 2ND PTG PEPE LARRAZ VAR

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2 2ND PTG 25 COPY INCV VILLALOBOS VIRGIN

GODZILLA VS SPIDER-MAN #1 2ND PTG NICK BRADSHAW VAR

GODZILLA VS SPIDER-MAN #1 2ND PTG 25 COPY INCV GLEASON VIR

PrintWatch: And for Giant-Size Batman #158, the second part of Hush 2.

BATMAN #158 GIANT SIZED SPECIAL EDITION Second Printing Cvr A Jim Lee

BATMAN #158 GIANT SIZED SPECIAL EDITION Second Printing Cvr B Jim Lee Foil

"Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition has now sold out, and DC heads back to press for a second printing of this majestic version of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's opening installment of "Batman: H2SH"! Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition Second Printing features a recolored version of the original Batman #158 main cover, and will be available in both a standard main cover and an open-to-order foil variant. Both are on Final Order Cutoff this coming Monday, May 5, and on sale Wednesday, May 28—the same day as Batman #160, "Batman: H2SH" Chapter Three."

Image Comics has second and third prints for Bug Wars, We're Taking Everyone Down With Us and Lost Fantasy.

BUG WARS #1 (OF 6) 3RD PTG (MR)

BUG WARS #3 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR)

"Inventory of Bug Wars at the distributor level dropped like flies last week when fans made a beeline to comic shops to pick up the latest issue of the buzzy new series. Image Comics will rush Jason Aaron (Southern Bastards, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Absolute Superman) and Mahmud Asrar's (Conan the Barbarian, X-Men, Batman & Robin) Bug Wars #1 and Bug Wars #3 back to print in order to keep up with the steadily multiplying reorder activity. "It is a delight to see the interest in our little book," said Asrar. "We feel rewarded for our efforts and we're only beginning! Eager to share further adventures in the Bug Wars world with you." Aaron added: "Bug Wars is a fantasy saga years in the making, set in a world that Mahmud and I hope to continue to explore for many years to come. Thank you to the growing swarm of Bug Warriors out there for continuing to push this series to sell-out status. The war for the Yard for only begun." Bug Wars follows Slade Slaymaker, a kid from Alabama suddenly lost in a vicious world beyond his imagination, a world of marauding ant armies, spellcasting spider witches, and beetle-riding barbarians. A kingdom of tiny but deadly warriors hidden in his own backyard. The same world that saw his father eaten alive by insects now plunges young Slade into the middle of a brutal Bug War to decide the fate of his family."

LOST FANTASY #1 2ND PTG

"The highly-praised debut issue of the new JRPG-inspired ongoing fantasy-horror series Lost Fantasy—by bestselling writer Curt Pires (Indigo Children) and star artist Luca Casalanguida (Money)—has sold out completely at the distributor level and is leveling up with a second printing. Image Comics is rushing the first issue back to print this week—unlocking a new version of the Final Fantasy VII homage cover by artist Alex Diotto—in order to keep up with the heightened demand. "I'm thrilled and grateful for the amazing response to Lost Fantasy as we head back for a second printing only hours into the release of issue #1," said Pires. "With Lost Fantasy, I'm committed to creating the ultimate ongoing Image Comics series—one that can sit alongside classics like Saga, Invincible, and East Of West. And thanks to the support of our amazing readers and retailer partners, we're well on our way. This is just the first of the new wave of top-tier projects that my collaborators and I are cooking up with Image. The future is bright." In Lost Fantasy, there's a magical world that lies beneath ours, and first contact was made over a hundred years ago between the two worlds due to a natural disaster, resulting in a schism that allowed monsters to break through. Since then, secret monster slayers, known as The Great Hunters, have been working with global leaders to police the border and to keep our world safe from the creatures that lurk in the shadows. But last night, something broke through, resulting in a mysterious mass killing in Montana, and causing things to shift in a way that will ripple through both worlds. Now it's up to rookie monster hunter Henry Blackheart to stop it… The giant-sized comics also feature a serialized backup story, Indigo Children: Exodus, that continues Pires' hit sci-fi series Indigo Children. The series features an homage variant cover series (Cover B of each issue) that is illustrated by Diotto, which pays tribute to iconic video games, manga, and stories that have influenced the series, including not only Final Fantasy VII, but also Berserk, Devil May Cry, and more to be revealed soon."

WE'RE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) 3RD PTG (MR)

WE'RE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG CVR B INC 1:10 ANDY MACDONALD VAR (MR)

WE'RE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #2 (OF 6) 2ND PTG CVR B INC 1:10 DAN MAY VAR (MR)

"Both issues of the breakout bestseller We're Taking Everyone Down With Us by Matthew Rosenberg (4 Kids Walk Into A Bank—currently being adapted for film starring Oscar nominee Liam Neeson) and artist Stefano Landini (Daredevil, Prodigy) out so far have sold out completely at the distributor level. Issues #1 and #2 of this exciting launch is being rushed back to print this week by Image Comics in order to keep up with rapid fire reorder activity. The We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #1 and The We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #2 reprints will showcase cover art by Landini with The We're Taking Everyone Down With Us #2, second printing also featuring a 1:10 copy incentive cover by Dan May. "Stefano and I are thrilled that our weird little comic keeps finding new readers," said Rosenberg. "We won't rest until every fan of sad little girls and big bad robots has a copy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!