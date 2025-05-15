Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: Exquisite Corpses, printwatch

Printwatch: Ultimate, Absolute, Exquisite Gwenpool

PrintWatch: Second printings for Ultimate Spider-Man, Exquisite Corpses, Blood And Thunder, Star Wars, Absolute Batman and more

Article Summary Marvel announces second printings for Gwenpool, Star Wars, Amazing Spider-Man, Ultimate Spider-Man, and more

DC Comics rolls out new printings for Summer of Superman, DC x Sonic the Hedgehog, and Absolute Batman

Exquisite Corpses #2 by James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh celebrates a second printing with special covers

Blood & Thunder and Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 return with sell-out releases and new cover art

Printwatch: Marvel is releasing second printings of Gwenpool #1, Star Wars #1, Amazing Spider-Man #3, Ultimate Spider-Man #6, and Godzilla Vs. X-Men #1.

GWENPOOL #1 STEFANO NESI 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

GWENPOOL #1 JEEHYUNG LEE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

STAR WARS #1 PHIL NOTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

STAR WARS #1 KEN LASHLEY RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 ROSE BESCH RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #16 MARCO CHECCHETTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #16 MICHAEL WALSH RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

GODZILLA VS. X-MEN #1 TONY DANIEL 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

GODZILLA VS. X-MEN #1 MIKE MCKONE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

Printwatch: Bleeding Cool previously reported the following DC Comics second and third printings, now we have the covers to match

Summer of Superman Special #1 Second Printing. The second printing of this Superman one-shot will feature a recoloured version of the in-demand Supergirl cover by Alexander Lozano .

. DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 Third Printing has a new cover featuring Shadow as Batman.

Absolute Batman #4 Third Printing. This third printing will feature the original cover art of issue #4, with a recoloured logo. Each of these three new printings will be on sale on the 11th of June, with a Final Order Cutoff date of the 19th of May.

Printwatch: Exquisite Corpses #2 by James Tynion IV, Michael Walsh is going back for a second printing and will feature a Cover A edition with a special wraparound cover by Walsh, and a polybagged Cover B edition with a secret new cover by Walsh and a new collectible trading card that will be a part of the companion trading card game. "The support we've seen from retailers and readers on Exquisite Corpses is just staggering," said Tynion IV. "I couldn't be more grateful, or more excited about what comes next." "I'm elated that Exquisite Corpses will be going to a second printing and getting into as many hands as possible," said Walsh. "It's a huge project and we've got big plans. The game is just beginning." Exquisite Corpses #1 second printing will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 18th of June.

PrintWatch: Blood & Thunder #1 by writer Benito Ceren, artist E.J. Su, colourist MsassyK, letterer Rus Wooton, and co-creator Robert Kirkman has sold out with a new printing. The second printing will feature two all-new covers, cover A by Arthur Adams and Tanya Lehoux and cover B by E.J. Su and Msassyk, on Wednesday, the 11th of June. "Benito and E.J. really knocked this book out of the park and I'm thrilled to know people are clamoring for the great taste of Blood & Thunder!" Said Robert Kirkman. "I'm very proud of Skybound's commitment to keeping in-demand books available to our retail partners. Hopefully we'll see this book reach Skybound Gold status with a 10th printing by next year!"

PrintWatch: Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley has sold out, and a second printing of the debut issue will be available at comic shops on the 11th of June, with three new covers, each by a different artist, Ryan Ottley, Jason Howard, and Ryan Sook. "I can't decide which is more shocking, the fact that we sold nearly 400,000 copies of our first issue or the fact that we're rushing back to print so soon! It's absolutely bonkers," said Robert Kirkman. "Battle Beast is a character near and dear to my heart and the story Ryan and I are telling in this series will expand readers' understanding of him in some very unique and intriguing ways. It's great to know it's going to be enjoyed by so many people!" "It's all pretty overwhelming to see Invincible get to a point where a side character can have an insane sellout like this. But this is Battle Beast we're talking about here!" said Ryan Ottley. "Battle Beast has always been one of my favorite characters we created in Invincible, and this series is now quickly becoming one of my favorite Invincible Universe stories." "It's a testament to the demand of this character combined with Robert and Ryan's hard work to not only crush sales expectations on #1 but then also sell out BEFORE the issue comes out," raved executive editor Ben Abernathy.

Battle Beast #1 Second Printing Cover A by Ryan Ottley (Lunar Code: 0125IM940)

Battle Beast #1 Second Printing Cover B by Jason Howard (Lunar Code: 0125IM941)

Battle Beast #1 Second Printing Cover C by Ryan Sook (Lunar Code: 0125IM942)

