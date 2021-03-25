PrintWatch: Ultramega, Power Rangers, Specter Inspectors, Stake

PrintWatch: James Harren's new Image/Skybound comic Ultramega #1 has sold out and is going to a second printing. The second printing will also have a 1:5 variant in black and white.

James Harren is the creator, writer, and artist of Ultramega, with Eisner-award winning colorist Dave Stewart. In the world of Ultramega, a cosmic plague has spread and transformed everyday people into violent, monstrous kaiju. Only the Ultramega—three individuals imbued with incredible powers—hold the line against this madness. Their battles level cities and leave untold horror in their wake. Now, the final reckoning approaches for the Ultramega… but is this a war they can even win?

Both the new Ultramega #1 second prints and Ultramega #2 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 21st of April. My brother's birthday!

PrintWatch: It is joined by Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir To Darkness #1 by L.L. McKinney and Simone Ragazzoni getting a second printing on the 21st of April as well, with a cover by Sweeny Boo.

Astronema is one of the most popular Power Rangers villains ever and her true origin is revealed for the first time in a one-shot directly connected to the events of Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers! Before she became a Power Ranger, a young girl named Karone was kidnapped by bounty hunters and brainwashed into the assassin known as Astronema by two of the greatest threats in the galaxy – Dark Specter and Ecliptor. But what is Dark Spector's true plan…and what does it mean for the new Mighty Morphin & Power Rangers teams? Acclaimed author L.L. McKinney (A Blade So Black) and artist Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn) present a powerful new story that no Power Rangers fan can miss. In Shops: Apr 21, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 29, 2021 SRP: $7.99

PrintWatch: And Specter Inspectors #1 by Bowen McCurdy and Kaitlyn Musto from Boom Studios is also getting a second printing.

For fans of supernatural stories like Blackbird and Vampironica comes a new series from Bowen McCurdy (The Long Way Home) & rising star Kaitlyn Musto introducing the Spector Inspectors, who live that Scooby-Doo life chasin' ghosts! True believer Noa, her cynical little sibling Gus, credulous camera man Ko, and skeptical Astrid head to one of the most haunted towns in America to prove that ghosts exist, for all the social media likes! The investigations of hauntings uncover something more devilish than just a couple of ghosts, something that will put Noa and Astrid's relationship to the test… and reveal the centuries-old sinister secrets of the town itself. Every issue of Specter Inspectors is oversized, featuring more than 30 story pages. In Shops: Apr 21, 2021 Final Orders Due: Mar 29, 2021

SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: As is By The Horns #1 by Markisan Naso and Jason Muhr, from Scout Comics, a second printing in stores for May 19th.

Second Printing ! Elodie hates unicorns. For nearly a year, she's dedicated her life to tracking down and killing them all for trampling her husband, Shintaro. Now exiled from her farming village of Wayfarer for selfishly neglecting her duties, Elodie and her half wolf/half deer companion, Sajen, search the continent of Solothus for clues to the whereabouts of unicorns. When they discover a lead in the port city of Lycus, their revenge mission suddenly takes a dangerous turn.

PrintWatch: And so is Stake #1 by David A Byrne and Francesca Fantini also from Scout Comics, and a second printing in stores for May 19th.

Second Printing ! Three years ago, Vampires announced their presence to the world in grand fashion; in one instant, Angel lost her two best friends and her existence changed forever. Now, as a member of the Vampire Bounty Hunter Union, and with the help of her ancient vampiric mentor Jessamy, she's out to track down the bloodthirsty monsters who destroyed her life. She is… Stake. In Shops: May 19, 2021 Final Orders Due: Apr 05, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Anyone else for seconds?