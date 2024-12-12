Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ,

PrintWatch: Absolute Wonder Woman, Ultimate Universe, Wynd & Wolverine

PrintWatch: Absolute Wonder Woman gets a third printing, Wynd, Ultimate Universe, Spider-Man, Wolverine and City Beneath Her Feet get seconds

  • Absolute Wonder Woman #1 & #2 get new printings with variant covers by Sherman, Bellaire, and more.
  • Marvel's Laura Kinney: Wolverine #1 and Ultimate Universe get second printings with exclusive variants.
  • James Tynion IV's Wynd and City Beneath Her Feet debut with new printings and dynamic covers.
  • Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 receives a second printing with upcoming exciting covers.

PrintWatch: Absolute Wonder Woman #1 is getting a third printing from DC Comics for the 22nd of January with a main cover featuring interior art from the issue by Hayden Sherman and Jordie Bellaire, plus a new open-to-order variant cover by Leirix, an open-to-order foil variant version of Sherman and Bellaire's issue #1's first printing main cover; and a 1:25 variant of issue #1's first printing main cover without trade dress. Absolute Wonder Woman #2 gets a second printing with a new main cover by Sherman and Jordie Bellaire, plus an open-to-order foil variant and 1:25 black-and-white variant of the same image and an open-to-order variant by Guillem March. Here's a look at a bunch of them.

 

PrintWatch: Laura Kinney: Wolverine #1 has gone to a second printing from Marvel Comics with a cover by Leirix and a 1:25 variant by J Scott Campbell, below. Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 has also gone to a second printing with a cover by Alessandro Cappuccio and a 1:25 black and white variant by Frank Miller. And Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 gets a second printing with covers from Leonardo Romero and a Marvel Animation Wraparound… though we don't have those covers yet, they are all for the 5th of February. Here's a look at the four we do have for now.

PrintWatch: We also don't yet have the cover for Wynd: The Power Of Blood #1 written by James Tynion IV, getting a second printing from Boom Studios with a cover from Wynd's co-creator and artist Michael Dialynas for the 15th of January alongside the first printing of issue #2, for the 15th of January. I am sure it looks pretty, though.

PrintWatch

PrintWatch: But we do have Elsa Charretier's cover for City Beneath Her Feet #1 from Dstlry, also written by James Tynion IV, for the 8th of January, up above.

 

 

 

