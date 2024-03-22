Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: brzrkr, greg pak, grim, james tynion iv, jason aaron, keanu reeves, power rangers, something is killing the children

Profane, Lawful & Jason Aaron on Brzrkr in Boom's June 2024 Solicits

Jason Aaron and Francesco Manna bring back Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr for A Faceful Of Bullets, as part of Boom Studios' June 2024 solicitations.

Jason Aaron and Francesco Manna bring back Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr for A Faceful Of Bullets, as part of Boom Studios' June 2024 solicits and solicitations. As we.l as launches for Profane #1 from Peter Milligan and Raul Fernandez, and Lawful #1 by Greg Pak and Diego Galindo. As well as plenty of Something Is Killing The Children, Briar, House Of Slaughter, Grim, Power Rangers, Armory Wars, Crocodile Black, Animal Pound, Rare Flavors, Blow Away, Uncanny Valley, Man's Best, Displaces, Ghostlore, Dun: House Corrino, Labyrinth, I Heart Skull Crusher, and more.

BRZRKR A FACEFUL OF BULLETS #1 CVR A MANNA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Francesco Manna

When B. finds himself in the middle of a greedy land baron and a runaway daughter, will he play the role of guardian angel, or angel of death?

And when she prays for the vengeance she so obsessively clings to, the bloodbath may be more than she bargained for…

Legendary comics writer Jason Aaron (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman Off-World) enters the brutal world of BRZRKR along with acclaimed artist Francesco Manna (Predator: The Last Hunt, Carnage).

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

PROFANE #1 (OF 5) CVR A RODRIGUEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Peter Milligan (A) Raul Fernandez (CA) Javier Rodriguez

Solving murders in Los Angeles is the daily bread of private detective Will Profane, but something is strange about his latest case.

When every clue points toward a famous detective novelist at the center of this mystery, Will's world will transform into something truly unreal.

Discover a new mind-bending thriller from legendary writer Peter Milligan (Hellblazer, X-Statix, Shade, The Changing Man) and veteran artist Raül Fernandez (Detective Comics, Justice League Dark) about the precariously thin line between reality and fiction-perfect for fans of BANG! and Newburn.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

LAWFUL #1 (OF 8) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Greg Pak (A) Diego Galindo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Magical meets modern in a walled city with strangely familiar architecture, where two small children with a sense of adventure get a grim reminder of reality….

Because every mistake one makes in this world will cause them to transform into a monster, bit by bit, and in the eyes of society, there's no distinction between the rules and what's right! Imperfection breeds monstrous consequences in this urban fantasy adventure with deep social commentary from renowned and award-winning writer Greg Pak (Mech Cadets, Darth Vader, Planet Hulk) and acclaimed artist Diego Galindo (Stranger Things: The Voyage).

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

BRZRKR SHORT COMIC BOX (BUNDLE OF 5)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(A) Javier Fernandez

Nothing can contain the fury of your BRZRKR comics quite like this themed short box!

What better way to replace those old long boxes and give your back a break than with this pristine tribute to the blood-soaked brutality of acclaimed art from the series?

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

BRIAR #6 (OF 8) CVR A LINS

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Alex Lins

In the wake of tragic devastation, Briar, Spider, and company wrestle with guilt as cold and bleak as the snow-coated mountains they make their way through.

Plagued by potential madness, fear of Briar's origins and connections to their enemy, and magic gone awry, the party will find themselves in even more danger soon enough…

Christopher Cantwell (Thanos, Star Trek: Defiant) is joined by Eisner Award-nominated artist Alex Lins (Hellcat, Guardians of the Galaxy) as the dark fantasy hit series returns!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #38 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

During the third vicious escapade into Erica's secret past, she finds herself squaring off with a monster worse than nightmares…

However, as she struggles to live another day after yet another battle, it becomes clear that an even more deadly monster lies at the heart of it all, and it will take all the new skills she's acquired to track it down…

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #24 CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Nimit Malavia

In the penultimate issue of THE BUTCHER'S WAR, Jace wants blood, but René proves to be a difficult opponent, even while seemingly at a disadvantage-an unexpected strength in disguise!

Meanwhile it's Maven vs. Jolie, desperate to protect the children from the hunter and her white masks…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

GRIM #18 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

Hell and Earth collide as the denizens of each realm coexist in complete chaos! The deal between Annabel and Adira has had cataclysmic consequences-ones that even with an army, Jess struggles to control.

However, in order to set things right, is Jess ready to put herself in a role she never expected? Is she even willing to?

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #121 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Hendry Prasetya (CA) Taurin Clarke

Billy devises a plan to delay Dark Specter, desperate to stop the growing infection from spreading, but the consequences of his risky idea are impossible to predict.

In order to shore up his resolve for what's to come, Billy seeks strength among friends new and old, but will it be enough to defeat Dark Specter once and for all?

In this special guest artist issue, fans will be delighted to see the return of Hendry Prasetya and Matt Herms, the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers art team!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

RANGER ACADEMY #8 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

Dark Specter's corruption has arrived at Ranger Academy, and Sage will have to fully morph into a Ranger for the first time if she hopes to defend her friends.

But the nature of Sage's transformation and its connections to one of the campus' shadowy past will have serious consequences… but not for the one readers might expect.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS RECHARGED TP VOL 04

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice, Hendry Prasetya (CA) Taurin Clarke

With control of the Morphin Grid and Dark Specter's infection spreading throughout all of time and space, the separated and stranded Rangers receive help from the last team they'd expect, but the DRAKKON RANGERS may not be the help they were hoping for…

Meanwhile, a Master Arch explosion strands Trini, Zack, Kimberly, and Tommy on a mysterious and deadly planet, and it'll take a team effort with Aisha to break the vile spell cast on their close friend and the current Green Ranger, Matt.

And with the Death Ranger, the possessed Wild Force Rangers, and the return of an evil bounty hunter also in the mix, their Master plan best not fail… or the Rangers may be erased from existence forever-good thing the HyperForce Rangers are also on the scene!

Writer Melissa Flores (Dead Lucky) and artist Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly) along with guest artist Hendry Prasetya deliver the highly anticipated event that will forever change the Power Rangers universe!

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111-114.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #2 (OF 12) CVR A GUGLIOTTA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (A) Guillaume Martinez (CA) Gianluca Gugliotta

In the continuation of the epic long-awaited return of Amory Wars, Claudio and Chase find themselves surrounded by the Red Army and a returning villain, without a prayer.

While a means of escape is only a chaotic series of events away, there's no guarantee they won't be followed by the enemy, or get some unexpected company!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

CROCODILE BLACK #2 (OF 5) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Som (CA) Andrea Sorrentino

Danny's ego and fascination with Leo climb sky-high as he takes a morbid interest in Leo's life, possessions, and living space-all while in the presence of Leo's still-rotting corpse.

But literally walking in Leo's shoes will inevitably lead to trouble, especially as a man he meets can't help but take a liking to Danny's violent tendencies…

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

ANIMAL POUND #4 (OF 5) CVR A GROSS (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Peter Gross

Piggy the dog reigns in a dictatorial role, instating a system of brutality and death, a meatgrinder of hierarchy that there is no escape from.

When two groups of animals work together to try and put a stop to this, will their efforts be enough to prevent Piggy's third term?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

RARE FLAVOURS #6 (OF 6) CVR A ANDRADE

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Ram V (A / CA) Filipe Andrade

Against all odds, Rubin and Mo's documentary seems like it will finally be finished… but with Rubin nowhere to be found, just what exactly is he intending?

Ram V and Filipe Andrade's delectable story of celebrity, demons, and that indelible magic of cooking reaches its climactic final issue, with an ending that cements the book as another must-read from the Eisner, Harvey, and Ringo-Award nominated team.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

BLOW AWAY #3 (OF 5) CVR A WU

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Nicola Izzo (CA) Annie Wu

Is Brynne willing to risk her life for the truth?

As a deadly storm precedes her treacherous climb up Mount Odin alone, her paranoia turns parasocial in the way she views her suspects, and her impatience reaches a boiling point.

As she makes her way to the scene of the crime, will she find the answers she seeks, or will the mountain get the best of her?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

UNCANNY VALLEY #3 (OF 6) CVR A WACHTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Dave Wachter

Oliver finds himself someplace outside our world, a two-dimensional place where his mom is desperate to get him back from, but it seems impossible.

As Oliver runs into very real danger in the cartoon realm, someone from his family's past and other allies may be just the help he needs…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

MANS BEST #4 (OF 5) CVR A LONERGAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A / CA) Jesse Lonergan

In the penultimate issue of the unforgettable space adventure, The Musketeers find themselves in another new biome-a vast metropolis teeming with humanoid creatures, but they wonder if their search will be in vain.

But a hopeful discovery isn't far off, along with someone unexpected from their crew!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

DISPLACED #5 (OF 5) CVR A CASALANGUIDA

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Ed Brisson (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

Desperation leads to death as those that remain turn to more and more reckless activities to survive, and their numbers dwindle to almost none…

Will the final forgotten find some way to escape their fate, or will the inevitable sickness and disappearance overtake them?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

GHOSTLORE #11 CVR A MURAKAMI

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Leomacs (CA) Reiko Murakami

Lucas and Harmony encounter another story, another group of ghosts who need help, and a realization that will change their relationship moving forward.

And in another spectral story, shocking details about Shane's nature materialize…

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #4 (OF 8) CVR A SWANLAND

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Raymond Swanland

Treachery and tribulations, experimental drugs, violent coups, and the Emperor's personal elite army all wreak havoc throughout the Imperium.

Meanwhile, the Baron's Mentat Piter slyly plays for power, and Jessica's fateful pregnancy progresses…

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

MAGIC TP BOOK 02

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara, Jacques Salomon, Mariano Taibo, Kath Lobo, Breno Tamura (CA) Miguel Mercado

Based on the global sensation Magic: The Gathering card game, this softcover edition is the second of three volumes collecting the entirety of BOOM! Studios MAGIC comics-the longest continuous run of Magic comics stories ever, from the bestselling acclaimed comics writer Jed MacKay (Moon Knight, Avengers), superstar artist Ig Guara (Silk), and more!

As the adventure continues, the Planeswalker heroes Kaya, Vraska, and Ral Zarek return home to Ravnica… and are immediately taken captive! Now a new trio of Planeswalkers must find their way past the barrier preventing planeswalking in or out of Ravnica to save the others: the combustible Chandra Nalaar, monster tracker Garruk Wildspeaker, and athlete Niko Aris, whose explorations across the planes are just beginning.

Their journey will take them from Dominaria, to Zendikar, Eldraine, Innistrad, and New Capenna before they at last find a way into Ravnica. Once there, they'll have to liberate the plane from the megalomaniacal metal mage, Tezzeret, who seeks to bend powerful sites of magic across the Multiverse, and the powers of a Planeswalker making her first appearance in MAGIC comics-Isona Maive-to his goal: the power to cast the Elderspell and make himself a god.

Collects Magic #11-20.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

MAGIC TP BOOK 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara, French Carlomagno (CA) Miguel Mercado

Across the vast Multiverse, those gifted with a "spark" can tap into the raw power of Magic and travel across realms. They are Planeswalkers, and in Ravnica, they are hunted. Three Planeswalkers from rival guilds–Ral Zarek, Vraska, and Kaya–together investigate a series of assassination attempts that left Jace Beleren, the famous mind mage, in peril.

They soon learn that the assassins came from a cult with members from all of Ravnica's guilds. A cult that worships the ancient, incomprehensibly powerful being Marit Lage, whose physical manifestation is hurtling toward the city in a frozen comet. The influence of Marit Lage upon her followers tends in one direction: toward obsessive worship, and endless death as tribute. The Planeswalkers' investigation becomes a battle: to rid Ravnica of the influence of the Cult of Marit Lage, and to save their world and every other world in the Multiverse from her maddening power. It will take more than three Planeswalkers working together, and one Planeswalker's ultimate sacrifice.

Collected for the first time in a value-priced softcover edition are the first two groundbreaking story arcs by bestselling acclaimed writer Jed MacKay (Moon Knight, Avengers), and artist Ig Guara (Silk), as well an issue by guest artist French Carlomagno (The Dead Lucky, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers).

Collects Magic #1-10.

In Shops: May 29, 2024

JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH ARCHIVE ED #3 (OF 3) CVR A PALMER

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Sid Jacobson (A) John Buscema, Romeo Tanghal (CA) Tom Palmer

Will Sarah succumb to the power of the Goblin King and his enchanting promises, or will she realize her true power and see his cruelty for what it is and rescue Toby?

Most of all, as she reflects on how she's grown along the way, she'll never forget the friends she's made, and how she'll always need them!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #4 (OF 5) CVR A ZONNO

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Josie Campbell (A / CA) Alessio Zonno

The penultimate issue heats up in tandem with the continuing tournament! The finest teams of the Wasteland battle it out, but our heroes' unconventional team draws the distaste of the ruling class.

In a lead up to the finals featuring will-they-won't-they romantic tension, no one will be prepared for the upcoming battle and the identity of the secret guest of honor…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS RECHARGED TP VOL 05

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice, Adam Gorham, Marco Renna (CA) Taurin Clarke

Tommy's friends are transformed into something else entirely… something evil.

As Dark Specter's power grows, former friends will battle for the fate of the multiverse, while Mistress Vile grapples with what she's released. And in a race to secure a Master Arch, the last Ranger anyone expected arrives… but the lines between hero and villain blur even further, with the ensuing battle bringing a beloved character's journey to an end…

Fan-favorite Power Rangers creators, including series writer Melissa Flores (Spider-Gwen: Smash) and artist Simona Di Gianfelice (Firefly: Return to the Earth That Was) along with artists Marco Renna (Rogue Sun) and Adam Gorham (The Witcher: The Lesser Evil) continue the Power Rangers' DARKEST HOUR!

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #115-118.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

ONCE & FUTURE DLX ED HC BOOK 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

Bridgette, Duncan, and Rose, – along with the entirety of Britain – have been dragged into the Otherworld. Meanwhile, a rival king rises to confront Arthur, plunging the land into civil war… and both pursue our heroes as they travel across the land, desperately trying to find a way to return Britain to its senses.

When the Kings all converge on Excalibur, each determined to be the true ruler, chaos arises! What if no one has the strength to take the sword? Will there finally be peace after so much conflict, or will an unexpected figure claim the throne? Rituals, bombs, and battles ensue, and the final fate of your favorite characters and indeed, all of Britain is revealed.

The incomparable Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine) and Dan Mora (Detective Comics) deliver the long-awaited conclusion to their Eisner and Hugo Award-nominated mystical modern take on Arthurian legend.

Collects Once & Future #19-30.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

ONCE & FUTURE DLX ED HC SLIPCASE BOOK 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

Bridgette, Duncan, and Rose, – along with the entirety of Britain – have been dragged into the Otherworld. Meanwhile, a rival king rises to confront Arthur, plunging the land into civil war… and both pursue our heroes as they travel across the land, desperately trying to find a way to return Britain to its senses.

When the Kings all converge on Excalibur, each determined to be the true ruler, chaos arises! What if no one has the strength to take the sword? Will there finally be peace after so much conflict, or will an unexpected figure claim the throne? Rituals, bombs, and battles ensue, and the final fate of your favorite characters and indeed, all of Britain is revealed.

The incomparable Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine) and Dan Mora (Detective Comics) deliver the long-awaited conclusion to their Eisner and Hugo Award-nominated mystical modern take on Arthurian legend.

Collects Once & Future #19-30.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SLOW BURN TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Ollie Masters (A) Pierluigi Minotti (CA) Matt Taylor

Fleeing a botched robbery in New York City, a junkie, her dying partner, and a dementia-ridden old man pull into a coal mining ghost town in central Pennsylvania.

Obscured by the caustic mists spewed forth by the coal-seam fire from the 1960s-still burning-Trier is the perfect place to lay low, score a fix, and take a hostage… or is it?

As the caustic origins of a town of fire are revealed, along with the guilt, fear, and penance tied to the past, and those who stayed in Trier, they will discover a horrific truth while on the run from death.

Acclaimed crime writer Ollie Masters (Snow Blind, The Kitchen) and artist Pierluigi Minotti (Lost Falls) transport readers into a bleak, violent world, perfect for fans of Gideon Falls and Stray Bullets.

Collects Slow Burn #1-5.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD TP VOL 03

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Nick Dragotta, Alexandre Tefenkgi, Leila Del Duca (CA) Ariel Olivetti

Braving the wasteland apart feels unthinkable, yet here Maceo and Mezzy are, isolated on a world breathing its last breaths. Join each on their separate journeys through the darkest, apocalyptic pits of depression-two wayward sides of a coin.

Old age at the end of the world is as stark and brutal as it sounds for Mezzy and Maceo, as two people that were once so important to each other are chasms apart.

But when a group of ravagers steal technology from one of Maceo's partners with the intent to hasten the end of earth itself… two former lovers will find themselves stitched together by fate. If they make it out alive… if everyone makes it out alive, will Mezzy and Maceo find love again? Perhaps peace lies elsewhere…

Collects Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #11-15.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES TP VOL 01

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Jae Lee, June Chung

The New York Times best-selling Dune: House Atreides comes to soft cover for the first time, as adapted & scripted by the novel's co-writers Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and illustrated by artist Dev Pramanik (Blade Runner 2039), from the prequel novel based on Dune creator Frank Herbert's notes and original vision.

In the far future on the desert planet Arrakis,the Imperial Planetologist Pardot Kynes seeks its secrets. Meanwhile, a violent coup is planned by the son of Emperor Elrood, an eight-year-old Duncan Idaho seeks to escape his cruel masters, and a young man named Leto Atreides begins a fateful journey. These unlikely souls will come together as renegades and soon discover that fate has decreed they will change the very shape of history.

Collects Dune: House Atreides #1-4.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS HC

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Jordi P?rez (CA) Ejikure

The crew is broke and out of luck, and will have to deal with some less-than-trustworthy associates if the Serenity is going to keep flying.

What seems like an easy job in town for half the crew turns sideways with feds, uneasy locals, and a high profile politician in the mix. Not to mention, with an assassination attempt pushing the feds to extreme measures, the Serenity crew is in dire straits! Burdened by an unbelievably high bounty, Kaylee and the crew do their best to hide… but the feds are always one step ahead…

Superstar Marvel and DC writer Sam Humphries (Star-Lord: The Saga of Peter Quill, Harley Quinn) teams up with fan-favorite artist Jordi Pérez (How I Became a Shoplifter) to bring Firefly fans a new limited series filled with assassins and organized crime!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

ROCKOS MODERN LIFE AND AFTERLIFE TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Ryan Ferrier, Anthony Burch, David DeGrand, Kc Greene, Tony Millionaire, Marie Enger, Pranas T. Naujokaitis, Lucie Ebrey (A) Ian McGinty, Mattia Di Meo, David DeGrand, Tony Millionaire, Marie Enger, Pranas T. Naujokaitis, Lucie Ebrey (CA) Blank Cover

Modern life has never been easy for Rocko, Filburt, and Heffer. But it gets even harder when Rocko's dog Spunky becomes an overnight internet sensation. Desperate times call for desperate measures and Rocko will do whatever it takes to win back his best bud's affection, even if it means breaking the law or facing childhood bullies at his high school reunion.

In Rocko's Modern Afterlife, in O-town's dystopian future, everyone's cell phone is glued to their hands, Heffer makes a living streaming video games online, and the latest app lets you avoid all contact with everyone else without even looking up from your gadget!

But even in the midst of this techno-utopia, there's something not quite right with Rocko's fellow citizens. While Rocko takes two weeks to chill and unplug from technology, the rest of the town seems to be going mad. When danger comes knocking at his door, the newly zen wallaby will have to choose whether to stay barricaded within his home or venture forth into a wasteland of mindless citizens.

Don't miss out on the collected adventures of Rocko, Spunky, Heffer, and Filburt as writer Ryan Ferrier (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), artist Ian McGinty (Adventure Time, Welcome to Showside), Anthony Burch (Borderlands 2) and artist Mattia Di Meo (Regular Show) bring the Rocko's Modern Life family back to life!

Collects Rocko's Modern Life #1-8 and Rocko's Modern Afterlife #1-4.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

