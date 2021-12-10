Promise Collection 1949: Stan Lee and Lovecraftian Horror
"In our magazines, we try to give you good pictures and interesting stories," wrote Stan Lee in an editorial published in Marvel comic books cover-dated July 1949. It was a sentiment the fan who assembled the Promise Collection likely agreed with. "We would like to feel, also, that we are helping you to take a stand in favor of right and justice, develop respect for law and order, and learn to protect weaker people, just like the heroes in our adventure stories. The grown-ups of this world owe you young people an apology, because we haven't made the world a very secure and peaceful place in which to live. Our comics portray, it is true, some of the unhappy things that happen in the world. But they are things you know about anyway—and in the stories, at least, the good people always win. All of us wish it were that way in real life as well. Just as there are good and bad people, good and bad radio programs, good and bad movies, so there is good and bad literature. in order to help you always choose the good, we will continue to do our best to maintain a high standard in our own magazines. Please remember that comics, with their many pictures, are just one type of literature. We also want you to grow familiar with the great books in our vast literary heritage, and we have no doubt that, with guidance from your parents, teachers, and town librarians, you will become interested in those classics, and learn to love them."
"Meanwhile, don't forget, though you can get the thrill of humor and adventure in comic magazines—they should, nonetheless, be considered in two ways: Not only for the pleasure they give you, but also as a stepping-stone to your appreciation of books that have stood the test of time as reading fare for all people, young and old. Incidentally, one of our recent editorials used the word 'endorsement' in connection with Dr. Thompson's services to us as Editorial Consultant. In the interest of further clarification of Dr. Thompson's functions, we wish to state that Marvel Comic Group submits all its published magazines to Dr. Thompson for review, criticism, and report to our staff, which is under constant instruction to accept Dr. Thompson's criticisms, and to abide by the same. In this way, we constantly strive to bring better comic magazines to our vast group of readers."
Welcome to Part 21 of the Promise Collection series, which is meant to serve as liner notes of sorts for the comic books in the collection. The Promise Collection is a set of nearly 5,000 comic books, 95% of which are blisteringly high grade, that were published from 1939 to 1952 and purchased by one young comic book fan. The name of the Promise Collection was inspired by the reason that it was saved and kept in such amazing condition since that time. An avid comic book fan named Junie and his older brother Robert went to war in Korea. Robert Promised Junie that he would take care of his brother's beloved comic book collection should anything happen to him. Junie was killed during the Korean War, and Robert kept his promise. There are more details about that background in a previous post regarding this incredible collection of comic books. And over the course of a few dozen articles in this new series of posts, we will also be revealing the complete listing of the collection. You can always catch up with posts about this collection at this link, which will become a hub of sorts regarding these comic books over time.
May Through August 1949 in the Promise Collection
Mid-1949 represented a turning point for comic books, and Stan Lee and everyone else in the comic book business likely understood that. Junie, the fan who assembled the Promise Collection, likely understood it as well. He would've turned 18 years old in 1949, and in lots of ways, the comic book industry grew up and evolved with him — and the times they all lived in. The news was full of the possibility of Communist spy rings operating in America, in the wake of the Alger Hiss hearings of the prior few months. And in the origin moment of the Cold War, the Soviet Union conducted its first nuclear bomb test in August 1949. The world would learn in the months to come that this too was a result helped along by Communist spies. ACG's Spy and Counterspy can be viewed as an early example of a Cold War era comic book. And events such as these during this era are likely the impetus for Stan's editorial comment that, "we haven't made the world a very secure and peaceful place in which to live."
Beyond such history-altering moments, changes inside the comic book industry continued to unfold in the wake of the attacks on the industry by Fredric Wertham, as well as historic market forces. Good Girl titles were starting to give way to Romance. Even crime comic books were past their peak era. But perhaps most importantly, the heroes who had become famous as super-soldiers during WW2 continued their post-war decline. The Human Torch series had ended just prior to this period, and these months would likewise see the end of Sub-Mariner Comics and Marvel Mystery Comics. But the new series launches from the Promise Collection of May-August 1949 contain two big hints as to the next big trend.
- Buffalo Bill Picture Stories #1
- Casey – Crime Photographer #1
- Spy and Counterspy #1
- Western Love #1
- Amazing Mysteries #32
- Marvel Tales #93
Amazing Marvel Mysteries
The end of the Marvel Golden Age of Superheroes seems to have happened before the publisher was quite ready for it. Marvel Mystery #92 contains a retelling of the Human Torch's origin with a few changes (most notably, the Human Torch and Professor Horton do not part ways on bad terms at the end of the origin, as they do in Marvel Comics #1), and the ending blurb of the story in this issue promised, "More about the early days of the torch in the next issue of Marvel Comics!" Of course, that issue would never come.
Meanwhile, Amazing Mysteries #32 had already become Marvel's first true horror comic. It's commonly believed that this series launched with #32 to take over numbering from Sub-Mariner Comics — but of course, Sub-Mariner Comics would also run its own series #32 the next month. Since both titles have the same Marvel indicial publisher (Comic Combine Corp.), it's possible that this is some sort of bookkeeping error and that the horror of Amazing Mysteries #32 was launched sooner than originally anticipated. The lead story of that issue includes obvious stand-ins for Stan Lee and Marvel publisher Martin Goodman, working for at a company that is clearly meant to be Marvel — and participating in a tale which itself was clearly inspired by H.P. Lovecraft's Shadow Over Innsmouth. Although the Amazing Mysteries series would be short-lived, the series that did pick up where Marvel Mystery leaves off, Marvel Tales, would continue Marvel's fledgling horror line.
While Eerie Comics #1 is widely considered the first horror comic book, and ACG's Adventures into the Unknown is considered the first comic book horror series, Amazing Mysteries #32 is likely much more important than it gets credit for as the start of the boom period of Pre-Code Horror. Marvel would become the driver of the genre with around 389 comics which can be considered PCH, vs EC Comics PCH output of about 91 comic book issues. And before the end of 1949, Marvel's head-first dive into horror would result in one of the most famous and sought-after issues of Captain America Comics ever published.
|Title
|Issue #
|Grade / Auction Link
|GCDBpublication_date
|Prices Realized
|Action Comics
|132
|May 1949
|Action Comics
|133
|June 1949
|Action Comics
|134
|July 1949
|Action Comics
|135
|August 1949
|Adventure Comics
|140
|Adventure Comics #140 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages
|May 1949
|Adventure Comics
|141
|Adventure Comics #141 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|June 1949
|Adventure Comics
|142
|Adventure Comics #142 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|July 1949
|Adventure Comics
|143
|Adventure Comics #143 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages
|August 1949
|Adventures Into The Unknown
|5
|9.8
|June-July 1949
|Adventures Into The Unknown
|6
|August-September 1949
|Airboy Comics
|Vol 6 #4
|May 1949
|Airboy Comics
|Vol 6 #5
|June 1949
|Airboy Comics
|Vol 6 #6
|July 1949
|Airboy Comics
|Vol 6 #7
|August 1949
|Al Capp's Dogpatch Comics
|71
|June 1949
|Al Capp's Dogpatch
|2
|August 1949
|All-Star Comics
|47
|All Star Comics #47 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages
|June-July 1949
|$2,400.00
|All-Star Comics
|48
|All Star Comics #48 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages
|August-September 1949
|$25,200.00
|All Top Comics
|17
|May 1949
|All Top Comics
|18
|All Top Comics #18 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1949) CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white to white pages
|July 1949
|$4,080.00
|All-American Western
|108
|June-July 1949
|All-American Western
|109
|August-September 1949
|All True Crime Cases Comics
|33
|May 1949
|All True Crime Cases Comics
|34
|July 1949
|Amazing Mysteries
|32
|May 1949
|Amazing Mysteries
|33
|July 1949
|Archie Comics
|38
|May-June 1949
|Batman (1940)
|53
|June-July 1949
|Batman (1940)
|54
|August-September 1949
|Best Western
|58
|June 1949
|Best Western
|59
|August 1949
|Big Shot
|101
|May 1949
|Big Shot
|102
|June 1949
|Big Shot
|103
|July 1949
|Big Shot
|104
|August 1949
|Black Cat
|17
|May 1949
|Black Cat
|18
|July 1949
|Black Diamond Western
|11
|May 1949
|Black Diamond Western
|12
|June 1949
|Black Diamond Western
|13
|July 1949
|Black Diamond Western
|14
|August 1949
|Blackhawk
|25
|Blackhawk #25 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1949) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white pages
|June 1949
|Blackhawk
|26
|Blackhawk #26 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages
|August 1949
|Blaze Carson
|5
|June 1949
|Blazing West
|5
|May-June 1949
|Blondie Comics
|12
|June – July 1949
|Blondie Comics
|13
|August – September 1949
|Boy Comics
|46
|June 1949
|Boy Comics
|47
|August 1949
|Boy Commandos
|33
|May-June 1949
|Boy Commandos
|34
|July-August 1949
|Brenda Starr Comics
|Vol 2 #10
|August 1949
|Brenda Starr Comics
|Vol 2 #8
|May 1949
|Brenda Starr Comics
|Vol 2 #9
|July 1949
|Bruce Gentry Comics
|6
|May 1949
|Bruce Gentry Comics
|7
|June 1949
|Buffalo Bill Picture Stories
|1
|June-July 1949
|Captain America Comics
|72
|Captain America Comics #72 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1949) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white pages
|May 1949
|Captain America Comics
|73
|Captain America Comics #73 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1949) CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white pages
|July 1949
|Captain Kidd
|24
|June 1949
|Captain Kidd
|25
|August 1949
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|73
|May 1949
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|74
|June 1949
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|75
|July 1949
|Captain Marvel Jr.
|76
|August 1949
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|96
|May 1949
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|97
|June 1949
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|98
|July 1949
|Captain Marvel Adventures
|99
|August 1949
|Casey – Crime Photographer
|1
|August 1949
|Classics Illustrated
|12
|[June 1949]
|Classics Illustrated
|20
|[June 1949]
|Classics Illustrated
|21
|[August 1949]
|Classics Illustrated
|22
|[June 1949]
|Classics Illustrated
|23
|[June 1949]
|Classics Illustrated
|24
|[June 1949]
|Classics Illustrated
|25
|[June 1949]
|Classics Illustrated
|26
|[June 1949]
|Classics Illustrated
|29
|[June 1949]
|Classics Illustrated
|30
|[June 1949]
|Classics Illustrated
|34
|[June 1949]
|Classics Illustrated
|59
|May 1949
|Classics Illustrated
|60
|June 1949
|Classics Illustrated
|61
|July 1949
|Classics Illustrated
|62
|August 1949
|Comics on Parade
|66
|August 1949
|Cow Puncher Comics
|7
|1949
|Crack Comics
|60
|May 1949
|Crack Comics
|61
|July 1949
|Crime and Punishment
|14
|May 1949
|Crime and Punishment
|15
|June 1949
|Crime and Punishment
|16
|July 1949
|Crime and Punishment
|17
|August 1949
|Crime Detective Comics
|8
|May-June 1949
|Crime Detective Comics
|9
|July-August 1949
|Crime Does Not Pay
|75
|May 1949
|Crime Does Not Pay
|76
|June 1949
|Crime Does Not Pay
|77
|July 1949
|Crime Does Not Pay
|78
|August 1949
|Crime Must Pay the Penalty
|8
|June 1949
|Crime Must Pay the Penalty
|9
|August 1949
|Crime Patrol
|12
|9.8
|June-July 1949
|Crime Patrol
|13
|9.8
|August-September 1949
|Crimefighters
|7
|May 1949
|Crimefighters
|8
|July 1949
|Crimes By Women
|7
|June 1949
|Crimes By Women
|8
|August 1949
|Crown Comics
|18
|May 1949
|Crown Comics
|19
|July 1949
|Dagar
|25
|August 1949
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|54
|May 1949
|Daredevil Comics (1941)
|55
|July 1949
|Dead-Eye Western Comics
|4
|May-June 1949
|Dead-Eye Western Comics
|5
|July-August 1949
|Detective Comics
|147
|9.4
|May 1949
|Detective Comics
|148
|9.4
|June 1949
|Detective Comics
|149
|9.6
|July 1949
|Detective Comics
|150
|9.6
|August 1949
|Star Parade Presents Dick Powell, Adventurer!
|22
|[June] 1949
|Dick Tracy Monthly
|17
|May 1949
|Dick Tracy Monthly
|18
|June 1949
|Dick Tracy Monthly
|19
|July 1949
|Dick Tracy Monthly
|20
|August 1949
|Doll Man
|22
|May 1949
|Doll Man
|23
|July 1949
|Exciting Comics
|67
|May 1949
|Exciting Comics
|68
|July 1949
|Exposed
|8
|May-June 1949
|Exposed
|9
|July-August 1949
|Famous Crimes
|9
|May 1949
|Famous Crimes
|10
|June 1949
|Famous Crimes
|11
|July 1949
|Famous Crimes
|12
|August 1949
|Famous Funnies
|178
|May 1949
|Famous Funnies
|179
|June 1949
|Famous Funnies
|180
|July 1949
|Famous Funnies
|181
|August 1949
|Feature Comics
|134
|May 1949
|Feature Comics
|135
|June 1949
|Feature Comics
|136
|July 1949
|Feature Comics
|137
|August 1949
|Fight Comics
|62
|June 1949
|Fight Comics
|63
|August 1949
|Four Color
|228
|May 1949
|Gang Busters
|10
|June-July 1949
|Gang Busters
|11
|August-September 1949
|Gangsters Can't Win
|9
|June-July 1949
|Green Hornet, Racket Buster
|45
|May 1949
|Green Hornet, Racket Buster
|46
|July 1949
|Gunfighter
|9
|May-June 1949
|Gunfighter
|10
|Gunfighter #10 The Promise Collection Pedigree (EC, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white pages
|July-August 1949
|Guns Against Gangsters
|6
|9.2
|July-August 1949
|Gunsmoke
|2
|June-July 1949
|Gunsmoke
|3
|August-September 1949
|Headline Comics
|35
|May 1949
|Headline Comics
|36
|July-August 1949
|Hit Comics
|58
|May 1949
|Humphrey Comics
|5
|June 1949
|Humphrey Comics
|6
|August 1949
|Jo-Jo Comics
|27
|May 1949
|Jo-Jo Comics
|28
|June 1949
|Jo-Jo Comics
|29
|July 1949
|Joe Palooka
|32
|May 1949
|Joe Palooka
|33
|June 1949
|Joe Palooka
|34
|July 1949
|Joe Palooka
|35
|August 1949
|Jumbo Comics
|123
|May 1949
|Jumbo Comics
|124
|June 1949
|Jumbo Comics
|125
|July 1949
|Jumbo Comics
|126
|August 1949
|Jungle Comics
|113
|May 1949
|Jungle Comics
|114
|June 1949
|Jungle Comics
|115
|July 1949
|Jungle Comics
|116
|August 1949
|Justice
|10
|May 1949
|Justice
|11
|June 1949
|Justice
|12
|July 1949
|Kerry Drake Detective Cases
|14
|May 1949
|Kerry Drake Detective Cases
|15
|July 1949
|Kid Colt Outlaw
|5
|May 1949
|Kid Colt Outlaw
|6
|July 1949
|Kid Eternity
|15
|9.8
|May 1949
|Kid Eternity
|16
|9.8
|July 1949
|Lawbreakers Always Lose
|8
|June 1949
|Lawbreakers Always Lose
|9
|August 1949
|Li'l Abner
|70
|May 1949
|Lone Ranger
|13
|July 1949
|Lone Ranger
|14
|August 1949
|Marvel Family
|35
|May 1949
|Marvel Family
|36
|June 1949
|Marvel Family
|37
|July 1949
|Marvel Family
|38
|August 1949
|Marvel Mystery Comics
|92
|June 1949
|Marvel Tales
|93
|9.4
|August 1949
|Master Comics
|103
|May 1949
|Master Comics
|104
|June 1949
|Master Comics
|105
|July 1949
|Master Comics
|106
|August 1949
|Modern Comics
|85
|May 1949
|Modern Comics
|86
|June 1949
|Modern Comics
|87
|July 1949
|Modern Comics
|88
|August 1949
|Mr. District Attorney
|9
|May-June 1949
|Mr. District Attorney
|10
|July-August 1949
|Murder Incorporated
|10
|May 1949
|Murder Incorporated
|11
|June 1949
|Murder Incorporated
|12
|July 1949
|Murder Incorporated
|13
|August 1949
|Mutt & Jeff
|41
|June-July 1949
|Mutt & Jeff
|42
|August-September 1949
|My Life
|8
|May 1949
|My Love Secret
|24
|June 1949
|My Story
|5
|May 1949
|Nancy and Sluggo
|16
|1949
|National Comics
|72
|June 1949
|National Comics
|73
|August 1949
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|32
|June 1949
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|33
|July 1949
|Nyoka the Jungle Girl
|34
|August 1949
|Outlaws
|9
|June-July 1949
|Ozark Ike
|14
|May 1949
|Planet Comics
|60
|May 1949
|Planet Comics
|61
|July 1949
|Plastic Man
|17
|May 1949
|Plastic Man
|18
|July 1949
|Police Comics
|90
|May 1949
|Police Comics
|91
|June 1949
|Police Comics
|92
|July 1949
|Police Comics
|93
|August 1949
|Prize Comics Western
|75
|May 1949
|Prize Comics Western
|76
|July 1949
|Public Enemies
|8
|May-June 1949
|Public Enemies
|9
|July-August 1949
|Rangers Comics
|47
|June 1949
|Rangers Comics
|48
|August 1949
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol 4 #3
|May 1949
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol 4 #4
|June 1949
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol 4 #5
|July 1949
|Real Clue Crime Stories
|Vol 4 #6
|August 1949
|Real Fact Comics
|20
|May-June 1949
|Real West Romances
|2
|July 1949
|Real West Romances
|3
|August-September 1949
|Rex Hart
|6
|August 1949
|Rulah
|26
|May 1949
|Rulah
|27
|June 1949
|Saddle Justice
|6
|May-June 1949
|Saddle Justice
|7
|July-August 1949
|Saint
|7
|9.8
|1949
|Sensation Comics
|89
|May 1949
|Sensation Comics
|90
|June 1949
|Sensation Comics
|91
|July 1949
|Sensation Comics
|92
|August 1949
|Sheena, Queen of the Jungle
|5
|Summer 1949
|Smash Comics
|83
|June 1949
|Smash Comics
|84
|August 1949
|Smilin' Jack
|7
|July-September 1949
|Spirit
|16
|July 1949
|Spy and Counterspy
|1
|August-September 1949
|Star Spangled Comics
|92
|May 1949
|Star Spangled Comics
|93
|9.4
|June 1949
|Star Spangled Comics
|94
|9.8
|July 1949
|Star Spangled Comics
|95
|August 1949
|Sub-Mariner Comics
|32
|7
|June 1949
|Super-Mystery Comics
|5
|9.8
|May 1949
|Super-Mystery Comics
|6
|July 1949
|Superboy
|2
|May-June 1949
|Superboy
|3
|July-August 1949
|Superman (1939)
|58
|May-June 1949
|Superman (1939)
|59
|July-August 1949
|Target Comics
|V10 #2
|Target Comics V10#2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|June-July 1949
|Terry and the Pirates Comics
|16
|June 1949
|Terry and the Pirates Comics
|17
|August 1949
|Tex Morgan
|6
|June 1949
|Tex Morgan
|7
|August 1949
|Tex Taylor
|5
|May 1949
|Tex Taylor
|6
|July 1949
|Texan
|4
|May 1949
|The Barker
|12
|Summer 1949
|The Barker
|13
|August 1949
|Thrilling Comics
|72
|June 1949
|Thrilling Comics
|73
|August 1949
|True Complete Mystery
|6
|June 1949
|True Complete Mystery
|7
|August 1949
|True Crime Comics
|6
|9.6
|June-July 1949
|Two-Gun Kid
|8
|June 1949
|Two-Gun Kid
|8
|June 1949
|Two-Gun Kid
|9
|August 1949
|Two-Gun Kid
|9
|August 1949
|Underworld
|9
|June-July 1949
|Wanted Comics
|20
|May 1949
|Wanted Comics
|21
|July 1949
|Western Adventures
|4
|July 1949
|Western Adventures
|5
|June 1949
|Western Adventures
|6
|August-September 1949
|Western Comics
|9
|May-June 1949
|Western Comics
|10
|July-August 1949
|Western Fighters
|8
|June-July 1949
|Western Fighters
|9
|August 1949
|Western Love
|1
|July-August 1949
|Western Outlaws
|21
|May 1949
|Western Thrillers
|6
|June 1949
|Western True Crime
|6
|June 1949
|Western Winners
|5
|June 1949
|Western Winners
|6
|August 1949
|The Westerner Comics
|21
|June 1949
|The Westerner Comics
|22
|August 1949
|Whiz Comics
|109
|May 1949
|Whiz Comics
|110
|June 1949
|Whiz Comics
|111
|July 1949
|Whiz Comics
|112
|August 1949
|Wilbur
|26
|August 1949
|Wild Western
|7
|May 1949
|Wild Western
|8
|July 1949
|Wings Comics
|105
|May 1949
|Wings Comics
|106
|June 1949
|Wings Comics
|107
|July 1949
|Wings Comics
|108
|August 1949
|Women Outlaws
|6
|May 1949
|Women Outlaws
|7
|July 1949
|Wonder Woman (1942)
|35
|May-June 1949
|Wonder Woman (1942)
|36
|July-August 1949
|World's Finest Comics
|40
|World's Finest Comics #40 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|May-June 1949
|World's Finest Comics
|41
|World's Finest Comics #41 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages
|July-August 1949