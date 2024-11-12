Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: mutant, Psylocke

Psylocke #1 Spoilers For Tomorrow – It's All About Motivation

Psylocke #1 by by Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratu... X-Men spoilers for tomorrow - it's all about the right motivation, you see

Article Summary Kwannon leads Psylocke #1 by Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratu, exploring her early life and new mutant dynamics.

A controversial technology raises stakes as 3K creates new mutants, igniting old Mutant Growth Hormone themes.

Psylocke's focus shifts to combatting child slavery amidst grey morality in the post-Krakoan Mutant Universe.

Vincenzo Carratu's art impresses, positioning him as a rising star akin to Pepe Larraz within the X-Men realm.

Tomorrow sees the publication of Psylocke #1 from Marvel Comics by Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratu. The latest of the From The Ashes ongoing X-Men series has the Kwannon version of Psylocke, naturally, in the lead. And it appears that she is on a mission that mirrors her own early life, as well as exposing more form the post-Krakoan Mutant Marvel Universe.

As a new technology comes onto the market, related to the 3K folk creating new mutants of their own. And giving the old Mutant Growth Hormone plot a bit of an injection, courtesy of AIM.

But there might be a more pressing need than a mutant enhanced pick-me up that gets Psylocke's attention.

There may be a lot of grey morality in the mutant universe these days. But child slavery is always a reliable indicators of who is on what side. None of these are good people. And I tell you this; the series artist Vincenzo Carratu may be stepping up to be the next Pepe Larraz if he pulls off scenes like this with Psylocke…

I believe she may have the highest bid with that one. Focused totality of psychic powers and all that. Psylocke #1 from Marvel Comics by Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratu is published by Marvel Comics tomorrow.

PSYLOCKE #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240978

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Mahmud Asrar

SHE WAS MADE FOR VIOLENCE! Trained to be an assassin since birth, Kwannon chose to be an X-Man. But there are still some jobs too dirty for the X-Men. And some paths have to be walked alone. When the mission is brutal, Psylocke unsheathes her blades to punish those who prey on mutants. Exploding out of the pages of X-MEN, Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carrat take Psylocke into the underbelly of the Marvel Universe, carving out her own place in a world that would rather see her under control! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

