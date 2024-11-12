Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

Psylocke #1 Spoilers For Tomorrow – It's All About Motivation

Psylocke #1 by by Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratu... X-Men spoilers for tomorrow - it's all about the right motivation, you see

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Kwannon leads Psylocke #1 by Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratu, exploring her early life and new mutant dynamics.
  • A controversial technology raises stakes as 3K creates new mutants, igniting old Mutant Growth Hormone themes.
  • Psylocke's focus shifts to combatting child slavery amidst grey morality in the post-Krakoan Mutant Universe.
  • Vincenzo Carratu's art impresses, positioning him as a rising star akin to Pepe Larraz within the X-Men realm.

Tomorrow sees the publication of Psylocke #1 from Marvel Comics by Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratu. The latest of the From The Ashes ongoing X-Men series has the Kwannon version of Psylocke, naturally, in the lead. And it appears that she is on a mission that mirrors her own early life, as well as exposing more form the post-Krakoan Mutant Marvel Universe.

Psylocke #1 Spoilers For Tomorrow

As a new technology comes onto the market, related to the 3K folk creating new mutants of their own. And giving the old Mutant Growth Hormone plot a bit of an injection, courtesy of AIM.

Psylocke #1 Spoilers For Tomorrow

But there might be a more pressing need than a mutant enhanced pick-me up that gets Psylocke's attention.

Psylocke #1 Spoilers For Tomorrow

There may be a lot of grey morality in the mutant universe these days. But child slavery is always a reliable indicators of who is on what side. None of these are good people. And I tell you this; the series artist Vincenzo Carratu may be stepping up to be the next Pepe Larraz if he pulls off scenes like this with Psylocke…

Psylocke #1 Spoilers For Tomorrow

I believe she may have the highest bid with that one. Focused totality of psychic powers and all that. Psylocke #1 from Marvel Comics by Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratu is published by Marvel Comics tomorrow.

PSYLOCKE #1
MARVEL COMICS
AUG240978
(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Mahmud Asrar
SHE WAS MADE FOR VIOLENCE! Trained to be an assassin since birth, Kwannon chose to be an X-Man. But there are still some jobs too dirty for the X-Men. And some paths have to be walked alone. When the mission is brutal, Psylocke unsheathes her blades to punish those who prey on mutants. Exploding out of the pages of X-MEN, Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carrat take Psylocke into the underbelly of the Marvel Universe, carving out her own place in a world that would rather see her under control! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.