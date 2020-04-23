Copy of Rarest Pulped League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen #1 Hits eBay.

Time to rewrite the history books. League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen editor Scott Dunbier, now Special Projects Editor at IDW, is raising money for local San Diego comics people in need, associated with the current global situation. Which includes his decision to auction off the rarest League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen of all time and, until today, one that we had never even known existed. Dunbier explains;

When the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen movie came out, Circuit City placed an order of 50,000 copies, these were to be given away with every purchase of the DVD. The only problem? No one at Circuit City had bothered to actually READ the comic… Drug use and attempted rape did not sit well with the folks in charge… The ENTIRE print run was recalled and destroyed… including all the comp copies… although… I may have forgotten to destroy my few comp copies… ;-) This comic book is virtually unknown, I can find no mention of it anywhere on line. This really may be the rarest comic of all time, my guess is that there are less than 10 in existence.

We have known about other pulped copies of this series, notably League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen #5 that featured a genuine Victorian advertisement for a 'Marvel Douche'. But this is the first we have ever been aware of a pulped #1, and so easily identifiable by the back page ad for the movie. Dunbier posts four images in the listing, and it is also worth noting the rest of his auctions including a proof uncut covers and endpapers from the League collections.

It is also reminiscent of the story of Warner Bros commissioning The Matrix comic books to hand out to cinemagoers alongside the movie, that had t be withdrawn and pulped because it had gay people in it. There was also The Magic Order comic, of which NYCC, ECCC and C2E2 organisers Reed POP ordered a hundred thousand copies to give away at their comic shows, in return for Mark Millar coming to their shows, only for them to realise it had full-frontal male nudity in it, and eventually pulping most of them. But this is far, far rarer. Take a look.