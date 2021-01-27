Punisher Skull Worn By QAnon Mayor Of Sequim, Washington In Meetings

Marvel Comics hasn't published a Punisher comic since Punisher Soviet last year and cancelled the almost-completed Punisher Vs Barracuda limited series entirely. The character has also been dropped from Savage Avengers. Whether this is related to concerns regarding the character, raised most vociferously during the Black Lives Matter protests when the Punisher skull logo was being worn by police, and then by rioters in the Capitol earlier this year, is unknown. But the image does continue to be controversial, representing as it does a vigilante serial killer.

The latest headlines concern a city council meeting in the small town of Sequim, Washington, where the Mayor of Sequim, William Armacost refused to answer questions as to whether, as he had previously put it, "QAnon is a truth movement." Armacost has posted a number of QAnon phrases, videos and memes on social media, and also appeared at council meetings with the Punisher skull pinned to his suit – including this one. Critics also believe that this ties in with a charge of not of taking the coronavirus seriously.

He attended the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota that became a superspreader event. He refused to quarantine and dismissed fears. Then in August, when asked about QAnon on the radio, he promoted QAnon YouTube video posters and stated "QAnon is a truth movement that encourages you to think for yourself. If you remove Q from that equation, it's patriots from all over the world fighting for humanity, truth, freedom, and saving children and others from human trafficking." No one has yet asked about his love of the Punisher.

Armacost later apologized for promoting QAnon in the radio show in a city press release with city manager Charlie Bush, who criticised Armacost's statements. In the meeting, Bush pushed back against further QAnon-related questions. However, after going into a private session, the council voted in favour of a demand that Bush resign as city manager. With some now calling this a QAnon coup of the town and trying to fight back in favour of Bush. I wonder, what would the Punisher say?