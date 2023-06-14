Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, rafael grampa

Rafael Grampá Revisits The Origin Of Batman In DC's Gargoyle of Gotham

Comic book creator Rafael Grampá is creating a new Batman comic book series from DC Comics, starting in September, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham

Comic book creator and activist inspiration Rafael Grampá is creating a new Batman comic book series from DC Comics, starting in September, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham. Former DC editor Andy Khouri tweeted "Thrilled to see this project announced at last. I worked on a version of this before I left DC. Rafael is a singular talent and takes Batman somewhere he's never gone before. This book is destined to be a perennial classic and I can't wait to see how it turns out."

Rafael Grampá will be revisiting the origin of Batman, according to Popverse, and will see Grampá write as well as draw Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham as "a story that takes Bruce Wayne's alter ego in new directions… including surrendering the Bruce Wayne secret identity for good, the emergence of a serial killer that might be connected to Batman's own past, and the introduction of a new rogues gallery determined to drive the Dark Knight… well, batty."

"When his origin was introduced in Batman #1 in the 1940s, Bruce Wayne swore revenge by the spirits of his murdered parents and—driven by his belief in an omen—became Batman… For me, this subtle aspect of Bruce's belief system has always been the fundamental core of Batman, and through that lens I recognized this untold story. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham explores 'who he is and why he came to be.' It makes my dream of bringing my own interpretation of Batman to life a reality as I delve into the darkest corners of his essence. I sincerely hope readers enjoy the ride." – Rafael Grampá

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 will have variant covers by Grampá, Jim Lee and Matheus Lopes, Frank Miller, David Finch, Priscilla Petraites, and Paul Pope as well as the entire issue as a black-and-white art version.

Who is Rafael Grampá?

In 2001, Grampá became art director of RBS TV, a subsidiary of Rede Globo in southern Brazil before moving to São Paulo in 2004, where he worked as animation director and concept designer for the animation studio Lobo (Vetor Zero), developing animation films and special effects. In 2007, Grampá decided to leave the field of animation and focus exclusively on comics. In 2008, he published Mesmo Delivery, which won the HQ Mix Awards for Best Artist and Best Especial Graphic Novel. That same year, Grampá, along with Gabriel Bá and Fábio Moon, received an Eisner Award for their self-published anthology 5, the first time the award had been presented to Brazilian comic book artists. Since then, Grampá wrote and drew a number of short stories for Marvel and DC Comics, such as "Dear Logan", which appeared in the Strange Tales II anthology series, a Batman story for the Batman: Black and White series. for Hellblazer #250. Grampá has also directed several short films, including Dark Noir in 2014, an animated film sponsored by Absolut Vodka and released simultaneously in 21 countries, and Romeo Reboot, a live-action film inspired by Shakespeare's classic story. In 2017, Grampá and his partners started Handquarters, a content development studio and production company, where Grampá directed the live-action film A Geek Punk Story. Grampá also drew The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child, a sequel to the 1986 DC Comics mini-series The Dark Knight Returns, written by Frank Miller, and drew covers for Keanu Reeves' BZRKR series.

