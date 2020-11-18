Rah Muzic Sues Marvel and Sony Over Venom Movie

New York Based music publishers Black and White Entertainment, Inc. doing business as Rah Muzic and Rah Records, is suing Marvel, Columbia, Sony and Ten Cent Entertainment, alleging copyright infringement of the song Super Hyphie, as used in the movie Venom.

Black And White state that they are the copyright owner of the Super Hyphie sound recording, released in 2005, and states that "Super Hyphie is perhaps the most famous rap/hip-hop recording in the San Francisco Bay Area's history. The recording reached No. 40 on the Billboard Rhythmic Top 40 chart, and launched the "Hyphy movement" – a style of music and dance that is synonymous with Bay Area hip-hop."

They allege that "The Super Hyphie sound recording was unlawfully copied in the infringing film Venom. The use of Super Hyphie in Venom was intentional and part of the film's producers' intent to ground the film in the Bay Area. The San Francisco Bay Area is central to Venom's plot and the film's poster features the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge on it." They quote Venom's producer, Ruben Fleischer, that he desired to have the film "grounded" in the Bay Area, explaining "The world in which it takes place, we wanted to feel very grounded and of reality, not a heightened world, but real-life San Francisco."

They state that "Super Hyphie is reproduced in Venom without authorization at approximately the 20:00 – 21:00 minute marks in the film during a scene depicting a homeless woman selling stolen newspapers, "grounding" the film in San Francisco. A substantial amount of the Super Hyphie sound recording is reproduced without authorization during this scene in Venom." They are also applying for a permanent injunction against the movie, currently streaming on Netflix.

The song, spelt as Super Hyphy, performed by Keak Da Sneak, can be heard here and it was noted by others to be on the soundtrack to Venom, here. The involved parties have requested and been granted extensions to respond to the allegations, as is commonplace. Developing…