Ram V & Evan Cagle's Dawn Runner in Dark Horse February 2024 Solicits

Ram V and Evan Cagle's Dawn Runner launches, as promised, in Dark Horse Comics' February 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Ram V & Evan Cagle's sci-fi epic Dawn Runner debuts in Dark Horse's February 2024 lineup.

Ghostbusters: Back In Town picks up after Afterlife, with the team returning to NYC.

Helen Of Wyndhorn #1 and The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead launch new adventures.

Free Comic Book Day 2024 to feature Hellboy/Stranger Things and Star Wars/Plants Vs Zombies.

Ram V and Evan Cagle's Dawn Runner launches, as promised, in Dark Horse Comics' February 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as Ghostbusters: Back In Town #1 by Greg Pak, David M. Booher and Blue Delliquanti, as well as The Goon: Them That Don't Stay Dead by Eric Powell, Helen Of Wyndhorn #1 by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, with Hellboy/Stranger Things and Star Wars/Plants Vs Zombies for Free Comic Book Day.

DAWNRUNNER #1 CVR A CAGLE

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC230985

DEC230986 – DAWNRUNNER #1 CVR B BERGARA

DEC230987 – DAWNRUNNER #1 CVR C RAUN

DEC230988 – DAWNRUNNER #1 CVR D 25 COPY CAGLE B&W FOIL

DEC230989 – DAWNRUNNER #1 CVR E CAGLE FOC VIRGIN

DEC230990 – DAWNRUNNER #1 CVR F 10 COPY LOTAY

(W) Ram V. (A / CA) Evan Cagle

A century ago a portal opened over Central America and the Tetza that came through changed our world. Now the world bends all its effort to making the Iron Kings-great mechs that must battle the Tetza for humanity's continued survival in gladiatorial combat. Anita Marr is the greatest of the pilots and is chosen to pilot a new prototype that could change the tide in humanity's favor. An all-ages sci-fi epic from rising stars Ram V and Evan Cagle.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

GHOSTBUSTERS BACK IN TOWN #1 CVR A MORRIS

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC230991

DEC230992 – GHOSTBUSTERS BACK IN TOWN #1 CVR B LAMBERT

(W) Greg Pak, David M. Booher (A) Blue Delliquanti (CA) Steve Morris

A year and a half after the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Ghostbusters are officially back in business and headed to where it all began: New York City! Callie, Gary, Trevor, and Phoebe are moving into the Firehouse and ready to take on the Spengler family business… or are they? Ghostbusting on top of changing family dynamics has a way of going awry-and that's exactly what one paranormal force is counting on. See what the Big Apple has in store for the latest generation of Ghostbusters with the first installment of an all-new series that bridges the gap between Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the upcoming sequel!

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: 0

GOON THEM THAT DONT STAY DEAD #1 CVR A POWELL (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC230993

DEC230994 – GOON THEM THAT DONT STAY DEAD #1 CVR B DAVISON (MR)

(W) Eric Powell (A / CA) Eric Powell

To mark the 25th anniversary of The Goon, Eric Powell returns with an all-new miniseries, Them That Don't Stay Dead! The return to Lonely Street hasn't been easy for the Goon and Franky. And just as they've finally got the various gangs of blood suckers and night stalkers back in line, and they can finally relax with a nice night out bowling, a new threat appears. One that will shake the very foundations of Nameless Town. Also, Spider gets hooked on the junk. Drama! With an alternate special edition cover by Craig Davison. Davison's work is well known for its depiction of childhood pop culture fantasy. From Star Wars to Marvel superheroes, Davison's art reminds us what it was like to be a kid using creative ways to transform into our favorite heroes and villains.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

HELEN OF WYNDHORN #1 CVR A EVELY

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC230995

DEC230996 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #1 CVR B FOIL EVELY

DEC230997 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #1 CVR C LOTAY

DEC230998 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #1 CVR D CHARRETIER

DEC230999 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #1 CVR E CARNEVALE

DEC231000 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #1 CVR F 10 COPY MANN

DEC231001 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #1 CVR G 25 SIMONSON

DEC231002 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #1 CVR H FOC SMALLWOOD

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Bilquis Evely

From the Eisner award-winning and bestselling creative team of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comes this Gothic sword and sorcery epic that's Conan the Barbarian meets The Wizard of Oz. Following the tragic death of her late father C.K. Cole, the esteemed pulp writer and creator of the popular warrior character Othan; Helen Cole is called back to her Grandfather's enormous and elustrious estate: Wyndhorn House. Scarred by Cole's untimely passing and lost in a new, strange world, Helen wreaks drunken havoc upon her arrival; however, her chaotic ways begin to soften as she discovers a lifetime of secrets hiding within the myriad rooms and hallways of the expansive manor. For outside its walls, within the woods, dwell the legendary adventures that once were locked away within her father's stories.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

FCBD 2024 HELLBOY STRANGER THINGS (BUNDLES OF 20)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC230002

(W) Mike Mignola, Derek Fridolfs (A) Mark Laszlo, Jonathan Case (CA) Mike Mignola

Um . . . stories from Mike Mignola's Hellboy, AND Stranger Things? Yes, please! In Hellboy, "The Fortune Teller," Hellboy consults a crystal ball-reader for help solving a murder, but things go off the rails when she gets distracted reading Hellboy's own future. Then, in Stranger Things, "Deliver Me From Evil," Argyle and Jonathan swap fantastical and scary tales as they make one last pizza delivery for the night.

Original Exclusive Material Rating: Teen In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 STAR WARS PLANTS VS ZOMBIES (BUNDLES OF 20)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC230019

(W) Daniel Jose Older, Paul Tobin (A) Luisa Russo (A / CA) Andy Duggan

Journey to a galaxy far, far away with the younglings from the hit Disney+ streaming series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, and guest-starring characters from the hit Dark Horse comic series Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures in "Sky Parade Rescue!"

Then, in the Plants vs. Zombies short story "The Origin of Zomboss," a Brain-Z Entertainment film crew explores the many past jobs of Dr. Zomboss and what led to him forming the zombie army!

• Featuring two of Jedi Master Yoda's brightest students, Padawan Qort and Youngling Nubs!

• "The Origin of Zomboss!"-finally told!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: All Ages In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE II #4

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC230979

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

Placed in the care of Lady Patience, Fritz prepares to learn the Skill under Galen's iron fist. Will Fritz be forced to abandon one magic to gain the other? Fritz faces scrutiny, loathing, and great expectations. As rumors swirl, will they bring advice or warning?

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

AVATAR FRONTIERS OF PANDORA #2

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC230980

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Gabriel Guzman (CA) Aniekan Udofia

So'lek continues on the path of pänuyu (promiser), bringing him face to face with the apex predator of the rainforest, the thanator! Trapped between fight or flight, So'lek discovers there is one more option-one requiring a skill only the Anurai clan, the renowned craftspeople of Pandora, can bestow.

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

BLUE BOOK 1947 #2 CVR A OEMING

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC230981

DEC230982 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #2 CVR B SANTOS

DEC230983 – BLUE BOOK 1947 #2 CVR C 10 COPY SORRENTINO

(W) James Tynion Iv, Zac Thompson (A) Gavin Fullerton (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

In 1947, Flight 105 departed Boise, Idaho on route to Pendleton, Oregon, and find a similar fleet of mysterious lights that pilot Kenneth Arnold encountered in the previous issue. As these aviators' paths of alien encounters between to cross the quest for truth and what they saw begin to unravel. Also including a True Weird backup story by Aditya Bidikar and Anand RK!

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

S

CRITICAL ROLE TALES OF EXANDRIA II ARTAGAN #3

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC230984

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Aviv Or (CA) Lio Pressland

The mystery of Artagan's hatred of the theatre is revealed! This fey trickster can't help but steal the spotlight, even while claiming to be above the drama. When chaos ensues and bridges are burned, will he have anyone left to turn to? In classic fabulous fey fashion, the show must go on.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

IF YOU FIND THIS IM ALREADY DEAD #2 CVR A MCDAID

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231003

DEC231004 – IF YOU FIND THIS IM ALREADY DEAD #2 CVR B KESGIN

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Dan McDaid

Trapped on the hostile pocket universe called Terminus, Robin must adapt to the strange ways of the locals in order to survive and fight her way back home to tell the story of her bizarre and deadly adventure. If You Find This, I'm Already Dead is the latest release from Flux House, a new boutique imprint that will feature the writing (and sometimes) art of acclaimed comics creator Matt Kindt, all told and presented in startling and untraditional ways.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

SRP: 0

JOHN CARPENTERS TOXIC COMMANDO RISE OF SLUDGE GOD #1

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231005

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque

A normal day for Obsidian CEO Leon Dorsey becomes horrific when his search for clean energy accidentally awakens an ancient, Sludgey evil. Humanity's last hope against a toxic future rests with a private group of commandos… Written by Michael Morecci and featuring artwork by Alberto J. Albuquerque, Rise of the Sludge God is a prequel to the upcoming game by Saber Interactive & Focus Entertainment, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: 0

KILL ALL IMMORTALS #2 CVR A BARRETT

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231006

DEC231007 – KILL ALL IMMORTALS #2 CVR B TAO

(W) Zackary Kaplan (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Oliver Barrett

A Viking always answers the ruthless, vicious call of war in the name of their clan and their kin. Now, as immortal Viking Frey Asvald journeys to her family's mysterious Nordic homeland for ancient secrets, she must decide whether she will embrace her killer instincts to challenge her family. Succession meets John Wick… with immortal Vikings.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

SRP: 0

LUNAR LODGE #4 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231008

(W) Tyler Marceca (A) Mirko Colak (CA) Mario Alberti

The Lunar Lodge, designed to keep werewolves safely boarded during a full moon, has been completely overrun. Suffering a major containment breach perpetrated by one of its guests under the belief that the howlers should embrace their true nature. Meanwhile, Rob Moreland finds himself in the middle of the gruesome chaos, trying to avoid being mauled to death and keeping his transformed wife safe from the hotel staff looking to put down the loose werewolves.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SRP: 0

MASTERPIECE #4 CVR A MALEEV

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231009

DEC231010 – MASTERPIECE #4 CVR B ARAUJO

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Alex Maleev

The stage is set. The players met. And Emma the brilliant young woman whose life was turned upside down by a billionaire who revealed that her long lost parents were in fact very famous thieves is ready to take the mantle left to her. Except Emma has no idea how to do any of the things her parents did before they disappeared never to be seen or heard from again. Emma is creating her own crew to pull her own plans against all the scumbags who have torn her reality apart.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: 0

MORTAL TERROR #4 CVR A BERGTING

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231011

DEC231012 – MORTAL TERROR #4 CVR B SERRA

(W) Christopher Golden, Tim Lebbon (A / CA) Peter Bergting

Series finale! A vampire-flipped Dracula in which mortality means life… and life means death. Vampires Jonathan Harker, Lucy Westenra, and Mina Murray live in underground London, trying to keep the undead city safe from the rumored mortals above who seek to give them life, only to kill them. A risky trip to London above forces the vampires back underground for safety, but time is running out after one of their own is captured and taken to Dracula's castle.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SRP: 0

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #8 CVR A ROBLES

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231013

DEC231014 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #8 CVR B ZONJIC

DEC231015 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #8 CVR C 10 SHIMIZU

(W) Tate Brombal, Nick Robles (A) Soo Lee (CA) Nick Robles

The final chapter in this special Adam Frakenstein two-parter where Adam takes the reader through the horrors and tragedies of his early life and the beginning of the end of his first family and home.

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #4 CVR A TOLIBA

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231016

DEC231017 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #4 CVR B BARAZE

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

Zeen, Jedi Knight Qort, and droid 5A-G3 have been following every clue to find answers about their friends who are missing-and presumed dead-since the Starlight Beacon disaster. Together with an assemblage of battle-ready Jedi, smugglers, and pirates, they've got a new lead to pursue and it is taking them straight to a Nihil prison ship… Dare they hope to discover surviving allies there?

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III CRASH LANDING ONESHOT #1

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231018

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Rachele Aragno

"Crash" Ongwa and her ragtag crew have been fighting against anyone who had a hand in the Nihil infiltration that plunged her home planet of Corellia into chaos. Even though an uneasy peace has been reached, if they don't continue to fight, everything they sacrificed for could slip away. Now, Crash has a lead on the person behind the entire Nihil plot-if her crew can accomplish this mission, could true peace be on their horizon?

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

SRP: 0

TIME TRAVELER TALES #4

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231019

(W) Dave Scheidt (A) Kicking Shoes (CA) Craig Rousseau

In a race to the end, it's Oliver vs. the Clock Master. The Clock Master is willing to give anything or do anything to get his hands on Oliver's pocket watch, and there may just be an important reason for his quest. Time is running out to save the Travelers. But, if there was a chance to change things, wouldn't you try? Content creator and internet superstar Karl Jacobs presents his new all-ages comics series.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SRP: 0

ART OF ASSASSINS CREED MIRAGE HC

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231020

(W) Rick Barba

This masterfully designed oversized hardcover art book invites the reader on a visual journey through the world of Assassin's Creed Mirage-a world defined by the dense and vibrant city of ninth century Baghdad, rich with fascinating characters and unique places. Featuring iconic artwork ranging from stunning settings to dazzling weapons, this volume offers insights and an insider's look at the "back to the roots" focus of this very unique game in the Assassin's Creed franchise.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

ART OF SUPER7 HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231021

(W) Super7

Science fiction, giant monsters, comic books, punk rock, skateboarding, robots, and rebellion: these seven elements form the manifesto of pop-culture knowledge, graphics, aesthetics, and DIY energy that is Super7. Join us as we explore each of these obsessions through the creative offerings of one of the premier design houses of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys, and apparel. The Art of Super7 explores the art, design, and packaging of official product collections that include G.I. Joe, Disney, Universal Monsters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Thundercats, Transformers, and Peanuts, in addition to music legends Motorhead, Misfits, Beastie Boys, Ghost, O.D.B., as well as Super7's own in-house creations and many, many more.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

BLACKING OUT HC

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231022

(W) Chip Mosher (A) Peter Krause, Giulia Brusco, Ed Dukeshire

A disgraced ex-cop, Conrad, seeks redemption by unraveling an unsolved murder during Southern California's fire season. Conrad follows a lone clue-a discarded crucifix-to unravel the death of Karen Littleton, whose body was found amid a blaze that scorched 10,000 acres. The search leads him to clash with the victim's father and prime suspect, Robert Littleton, as well as hostile former colleagues on the local police force. All the while, Conrad combats his consuming alcoholism and fading faculties. Will his "questionable" methods net him a murderer, or will the grizzled detective be brought to his knees by heartbreak and addiction? Find out, in this all-new edition of Blacking Out, a scorching crime noir comic set in a small town in the dry California desert.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

CRITICAL ROLE MIGHTY NEIN ORIGINS BEAUREGARD LIONETT HC

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231023

(W) Mae Catt, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray (A) Guilherme Balbi, Diana Sousa

From Mae Catt, and Critical Role's Matthew Mercer and Marisha Ray, comes Mighty Nein member Beauregard Lionett's origin story in a hardcover graphic novel. Despite her origins with a "traditional" family, Beau's penchant for troublemaking was legendary. Outraged by her criminal activity, Beau's father arranged for her to be kidnapped and turned over to the order of monks known as the Cobalt Soul for some much-needed discipline and direction. But the direction Beau takes-toward the Mighty Nein-isn't what anyone anticipated!

In Shops: May 01, 2024

SRP: 0

DRIFTERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231024

(W) Kohta Hirano (A / CA) Kohta Hirano

From Kohta Hirano, the creator of Hellsing, comes Drifters, an action-packed fantasy epic where warriors and warlords from Earth's history are transported to an alien world to intervene in a worldwide civil war. At the eye of the storm is the Black King who, desiring more than land and resources, is uniting the non-human races for a single purpose-the genocide of humanity. Drifters Omnibus Volume 2 collects Drifters volumes 4, 5 and 6 with 688 pages of all-out mystical mayhem!

In Shops: May 01, 2024

SRP: 0

EC ARCHIVES TALES FROM CRYPT TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231025

(W) Al Feldstein, Bill Gaines (A) Jack Davis, Graham Ingels, Jack Kamen

No line of comics is more revered and more controversial than the late, great EC Comics, and no EC title is more associated with the legendary publisher than Tales from the Crypt. This volume of the complete collection of the revered magazine features classic tales of horror, murder, and the supernatural written by Al Feldstein and illustrated by Jack Davis, Graham Ingels, Jack Kamen, George Evans, Joe Orlando, and Marie Severin. This volume collects Tales from the Crypt issues #29-34, including the original stories, ads, text pieces, and letters.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

EC ARCHIVES WEIRD FANTASY TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231026

(W) Bill Gaines, Al Feldstein (A) Joe Orlando, Al Williamson

Weird Fantasy from EC Comics presented some of the most timeless and important stories in the history of comics and science fiction. And now EC Archives: Weird Fantasy Volume 3 returns in a value-priced paperback edition featuring the work of comics giants Al Feldstein, William Gaines, Al Williamson, Wally Wood, Jack Kamen, Joe Orlando, and Al Williamson, including Williamson's first published EC work. Foreword by Creepy writer and EC historian Ron Parker. Collects Weird Fantasy issues #13-18 with remastered digital color.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

EERIE ARCHIVES TP VOL 05

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231027

(W) Bill Parente (A) Tony Williamsune, Tom Sutton, Ernie Colon, Jim Steranko

Take a ride in the back of Cousin Eerie's hearse and head for the cemetery in Eerie Archives Volume 5, now in value-priced paperback. Join legendary creators Frank Frazetta, Archie Goodwin, Jim Steranko, Tom Sutton, Angelo Torres, Reed Crandall, and more as they devise the most dastardly tales in the heinous history of horror. Foreword by Creepy author, screenwriter, and director Don Glut. Collects Eerie magazine issues #23-27.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231028

(W) Patton Oswalt, Tim Seeley, Jordan Blum (A) Tess Fowler, Christopher Mitten

Spinning out of the world of the hit Minor Threats superhero series created by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Scott Hepburn comes a new tale of costumed underdogs-featuring a support group for superheroes, struggling to reclaim their mediocre lives after tasting their true potential. Mary the Multi-Monster! The Tripper! Crab Louie! Kid Curious! Persona! These offbeat b-list superheroes, formerly known as The Alternates, seemingly sacrificed themselves to stop an invasion from another dimension. Instead they were transported to a mirror reality where they lived complex lives in a more four-dimensional existence-expanding both their powers and consciousness. Five years later they've returned to Twilight City, struggling to reacclimate to their old lives in a traditional two-dimensional superhero world-in withdrawal from the vivid ones they left behind. When elements from this alternate reality turn up as a dangerous new street drug, some of the heroes band together to destroy it, while others succumb to its temptation. Collects The Alternates #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

HELLSING DLX ED TP VOL 06 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231029

(W) Kohta Hirano (A) Kohta Hirano, Kohta Hirano

The manga that spawned the worldwide hit anime, Kohta Hirano's Hellsing returns in new editions with revised translations and new graphic design. The Hellsing Organization is under siege as London is falling to the Nazi vampire forces of the Millennium Project, who are turning the streets into rivers of blood and the citizenry into a legion of horrors. With Hellsing's undead champion Alucard trapped at sea, the end nears for the defenders of the realm. And with this murderous conflict reaching its zenith, the Vatican seizes the opportunity to strike and take down both Millennium and Hellsing in one swift stroke!

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

HORROR HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231030

(W) Lars Jacobson (A / CA) Eduardo Francisco

Travel with Kurtz and his family as they enter the "heart of darkness" on a humanitarian mission for Belgian King Leopold's Congo Free State, opening a trading post in the uncharted interior of the Congo jungle to promote free markets and end slavery. With the help of a local tribe, they establish the post, but to survive in this lawless jungle, they must contend with murderous slave traders from Zanzibar, corrupt Belgian officials, evil imperialists, psychotic explorers, and cannibalistic tribes. Along the way, however, they encounter a primordial evil whose origins and mythology date back to the womb of civilization, perverting minds and corrupting souls while preying on the worst instincts of mankind. The locals speak of this insidious evil in fearful whispers, calling it, "The Horror." The Horror provides a prequel to Joseph Conrad's "Heart of Darkness," exploring the origins of one of the most enigmatic characters in storytelling while examining one of the worst atrocities and humanitarian disasters ever recorded.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

INNOCENT OMNIBUS TP VOL 02 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231031

(W) Shin'ichi Sakamoto (A) Shin'ichi Sakamoto

Unflinching poise in the face of mortal justice-a world free of execution will be sought at the cost of further death. In this omnibus edition collecting volumes 4-6 of the original manga series, Shin'ichi Sakamoto masterfully fictionalizes the true life of Charles-Henri Sanson, the "Gentleman of Paris," who performed nearly three thousand executions in 18th century France. What has begun, must be seen to an end. Despite the sorrows of a broken heart, Charles must carry out the execution of the condemned Damiens. Swearing to fulfill his duty mercifully, fate plays a cruel hand, and within the ranks of the Sanson family, one intervenes in a shocking display. With dreams of a future of mercy and flourishing equality, Charles faces the execution of the century.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF EIZOUKEN TP VOL 07

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231032

(W) Sumito Oowara (A / CA) Sumito Oowara

Beyond the anime-the Eizouken storyline continues! When Mizusaki begs Kanamori to fill in for her on a fashion shoot, Kanamori finds her campus rival in willpower, student council secretary Sowande, has been booked for the same gig! But as always, the real rivalry in Eizouken is the creative one, as Mizusaki also realizes that she's not the only talented amateur animator out there, and writer and director Asakusa ponders what it means to be able to successfully complete a work on their terms, if an outside audience doesn't understand what they were trying to say! Student screenings are one thing, but how will Clutch That Machete With Strength! fare before festival judges at an anime tournament…?

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

KILLER QUEENS TP VOL 02 KINGS NOT WINGS

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231033

(W) David M. Booher (A) Harry Saxon, Lucas Gattoni (A / CA) Bradley Clayton

Join rising star David M. Booher (Canto, All-New Firefly) and an all-LGBTQ creative team as they tackle issues of identity, family, and freedom in this hilarious and heartfelt sequel. During a day of questionable choices at Space Pride, Max & Alex bump into their old boss, Bieti and his new-and-improved hench bears. The grumpy little simian tries to get them back on his team to chase down a runaway heir to the throne of Sarelia, an alien planet ruled by a brutal patriarchy. Little does he know that the heir in question happens to be Alex's younger sibling. And they have… wings. Turns out, a genetic quirk gives some of their race wings when they're born. But on a planet that lives by the motto "Kings, not wings", those born with wings are required to have them cut off. The king is doing all he can to get his youngest heir back on the butcher block and restore the line of succession. As Alex and Max race to save Alex's sibling from Bieti, the king's guard, and a galaxy-wide bounty hunt, they'll dredge up Alex's past and confront her planet's misogynist present. Collects Killer Queens II issues #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

LEGEND OF LUTHER ARKWRIGHT HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231034

(W) Bryan Talbot (A / CA) Bryan Talbot

Bryan Talbot launches the long-awaited third Arkwright saga, The Legend of Luther Arkwright, another milestone in graphic literature. Luther Arkwright, a being of vast psychic power capable of traversing the swirling multiverse of infinite existences, is pursued by a far superior adversary across multiple historically divergent parallel worlds, both utopian and dystopian, and only Arkwright's experience and force of will provide any hope to avert humanity's annihilation.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: 0

LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA WHITESTONE CHRONICLES HC VOL 01 RIPLEY

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231035

(W) Critical Role, Marieke Nijkamp (A) Tyler Walpole

Fans of the fantasy animated series from Critical Role and Amazon Studios won't want to miss this original graphic novel-the first of three interconnected prequel stories! Tragedy strikes the renowned de Rolo family of Whitestone when they're massacred by the vicious Briarwoods. Luckily for Dr. Anna Ripley, the bloodshed and regime change presents the perfect opportunity for her to further her own dark plans in service to Whitestone's new ruling family. But just how much of her loyalty lies with the family, when compared to her work?

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE FORGE OF DESTINY TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231036

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Eddie Nunez

The unseen adventures of Prince Adam's first year as He-Man! On the world of Eternia, a fragile balance exists between science and magic, a balance kept by the universe's mightiest hero, He-Man, secretly Prince Adam, heir to the throne! Still inexperienced at saving the world, Adam and his companions travel to the mysterious nation of Anwat Gar, and uncover a plot by the evil Skeletor to seize control of the advanced technology that powers the island city! Collecting Masters of the Universe: Forge of Destiny #1-4.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

PANYA MUMMYS CURSE HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231037

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Christopher Mitten, Michelle Madsen, Clem Robins

Thousands of years before Hellboy, the B.P.R.D., and Ragna Rok, there was Panya. As a girl in ancient Egypt, she witnessed the fall of a dynasty and was gifted-or cursed-with abilities. As she ages, Panya aids those she passes as she journeys to seek out a mysterious light… Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson join creative forces with artist Christopher Mitten and colorist Michelle Madsen to bring Panya's story to life. Collects Panya: The Mummy's Curse #1-4 and bonus material.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES HC ZAPPED (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231038

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Luisa Russo (A / CA) Jesse Hamm

More and more custard pies and zombies are appearing seemingly out of thin air every day! The custard pies are pretty nice, but these zombies are becoming a real problem! It's almost like these Zombies are Automatically Produced, so Patrice, Nate, and Crazy Dave will have to get to the bottom of things before Neighborville is "Zapped" beyond recovery!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

SATANS SWARM TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231039

(W) Steve Niles (A) Piotr Kowalski

A brand-new horror story as a fully self-contained, original graphic novel by Steve Niles (30 Days of Night)! Dr. Philip Morgan invites entomologists, young influencers, and a reporter amongst others to his secluded coastal research facility for a mysterious and bizarre study. What they find is a zoo of death, where local residents have been eaten to the bone, and the specimens they have come to understand have them on the menu next.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

TEAR US APART TP

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231040

(W) Van Jensen, Jay Baruchel (A) Alessandro Micelli, Mirco Pierfederici

In a world of blood and cruelty, two teenagers find humanity in each other. Deep in the Canadian wilderness, a vicious cult, dedicated to an ideology of pain, trains children to become deadly assassins. In the midst of this world of cruelty, two teenagers break the cardinal rule-by falling in love. The only thing standing between them and happily ever after is an army of murderers with a taste for blood. Written by Jay Baruchel and Van Jensen, with art by Alessandro Micelli, Tear Us Apart shows just what lengths the human spirit will go to endure.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: 0

TOP SECRET SERVICE TP

DARK HORSE PRH

AUG238132

(W) Zack Keller (A / CA) Giovanna La Pietra

After achieving their lifelong goal of becoming U.S. Secret Service Agents, best friends Chris Lu and Blake Sansome are not assigned to protect the current president, but instead a retired ex-president enjoying the quiet life on his Montana ranch. The rookie agents hate their boring assignment far from the high-profile action they crave… until an elite hitsquad assaults the house. They soon learn that the kindly old ex-president was actually involved in a world-altering government conspiracy covering up alien contact. Now, people have come for the secrets only he knows… and the dangerous technology the aliens left behind.

In Shops: May 01, 2024

SRP: 0

TRIGUN MAXIMUM DLX ED HC VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231042

(W) Yasuhiro Nightow (A / CA) Yasuhiro Nightow

Yasuhiro's Nightow's Trigun is an international hit, and Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition Volume 1 collects the first three Trigun Maximum volumes in a deluxe hardcover featuring nearly 600 pages of Nightow's signature creation in the original oversized format! Vash the Stampede, the galaxy's deadliest gunslinger, emerges from two years in hiding to help his beleaguered desert homeworld, Gunsmoke. But the Stampede's many enemies have kept their motors running, and they're back on his trail and determined to bring Vash to ground-hard! And a new crowd of bounty hunters, badasses, and braincases are also looking to cash in the sixty-billion double-dollar price tag on his head! This Deluxe Edition features the original 7" X 10" page format, a faux leather cover with foil stamping and burnishing, and a bookmark ribbon.

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

VAMPIRE HUNTER D OMNIBUS TP VOL 05

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231043

(W) Hideyuki Kikuchi (A / CA) Yoshitaka Amano

The hunt continues in the bizarre far future of 12,090 A.D, where the immortal vampire lords who were the only winners of mankind's nuclear war still oppress the human survivors who have pushed the blood-drinking fiends back to the lawless Frontier. Yet humanity too remains as quick as ever to prey upon itself, and where the law can't bring safety or justice, the crescent blade of D will-assuming you meet the half-vampire wanderer's price! Twin-Shadowed Knight is a story in two parts-most apt, as the D's investigation into a vampire's dying words leads to a sorcery that splits the Hunter himself into two beings…the second D, full of passion, hunger, and carnal desire! Then, the three-part Dark Road brings triple the thrill, as D crosses over the southern border into the realm of General Gaskell. No ordinary vampire noble, this immortal warlord survived his supposed death under the sun to command the loyalty of a veritable army of the undead, who have been given their silent marching orders-eliminate D! The Vampire Hunter D Omnibus Book Five collects volumes 13, 14, and 15 in author Hideyuki Kikuchi's adventure horror series. Illustrated by Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, the legend of D endures!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

SRP: 0

WITCHFINDER OMNIBUS TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231044

(W) Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, Maura McHugh, Kim Newman (A) Ben Stenbeck

The collected adventures of England's greatest occult investigator! When the man called the Witchfinder becomes an agent of the Queen, he is led from the sparkling echelons of Victorian London to its dark underbelly, through the American West, and to explore the mysteries of Unland! Throughout his adventures, he'll face occult conspiracies, rampaging monsters, and London's most infamous secret society: the Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra! This first omnibus edition collects Sir Edward Grey: Witchfinder volumes 1-3, complete with extensive sketchbook section, now in paperback!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SRP: 0

WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER OMNIBUS TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC231045

(W) Jeff Lemire, Tate Brombal (A) Gabriel Hernandez Walta

The Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer universe is given a closer look, with two complete series drawn by Tyler Crook and Gabriel Hernández Walta! In Colonel Weird: Cosmagog, sanity-challenged space adventurer Colonel Weird embarks on a strange journey through space and time for something that he's long forgotten with his sanity and life at stake! In Barbalien: Red Planet, the shape-shifting superhero Barbalien struggles to find his place in the world during the AIDS crisis-something made all the more difficult when a Martian enemy from the past follows him to earth to take him back, dead or alive.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

CRITICAL ROLE MIGHTY NEIN PINT GLASS SET BEAU & YASHA

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC231046

This pint glass set features symbols representing the ragtag adventurers from Critical Role: The Mighty Nein. Cheers! Beauregard Lionett and Yasha Nydoorin: A "Pop pop!" and sword swinging combo!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

CRITICAL ROLE MIGHTY NEIN PINT GLASS SET CALEB & NOTT

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC231047

This pint glass set features symbols representing the ragtag adventurers from Critical Role: The Mighty Nein. Cheers! Caleb Widogast and Nott the Brave: The flame wielder and the pick pocketer, a match made in jail!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

CRITICAL ROLE MIGHTY NEIN PINT GLASS SET CDCS & MLLYMK

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC231048

This pint glass set features symbols representing the ragtag adventurers from Critical Role: The Mighty Nein. Cheers! Caduceus Clay and Mollymauk Tealeaf: The maker of fine graves and even finer tea, and the tarot reading carnival king-long may he reign.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

CRITICAL ROLE MIGHTY NEIN PINT GLASS SET JESTER & FJORD

DARK HORSE COMICS

DEC231049

This pint glass set features symbols representing the ragtag adventurers from Critical Role: The Mighty Nein. Jester Lavorre and Fjord Stone: The high priestess of trickery paired up with the seafaring captain.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

