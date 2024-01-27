Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ram v, the vigil

Ram V & Lalit Kumar Sharma's The Vigil TPB Gets A 50,000 Print Run

The Vigil by Ram V and Lalit Kumar Sharma is getting a 50,000 print run for the collection, out from DC Comics in April 2024.

The Vigil by Ram V and Lalit Kumar Sharma was published last year by DC Comics from the publisher's We Are Legends program, introducing Asian-American heroes and Asian-heritage comic book creators. It sold around the 40-20,000 range for individual issues, as one might expect for a new property with a specific demographic focus, which saw reluctant South Asian superheroes Arclight, Castle, Dodge, and Saya, who were introduced in Detective Comics, teaming up to battle malicious tech and military forces.

But it looks like DC Comics will be upping the game a little for the upcoming trade paperback of The Vigil series, to be published on the 9th of April, with a print run of 50,000. With most superhero trade paperbacks having sales figures well below that, it suggests that DC Comics believes that the bookstore or library may be The Vigil's natural home, and they may be running promotions aimed at that audience. Also, that Ram V's recent history in bookstores with The Many Deaths of Laila Starr with Filipe Andrade may have helped the number crunchers to bump them up as well.

WHO ARE THE VIGIL? Meet a mysterious new South Asian superteam operating in the shadow, in a key part of DC's We Are Legends initiative, introducing all-new Asian-American heroes! We Are Legends expands the DC Universe with authentic stories starring characters of Asian descent, as told by Asian talent! The Vigil is Arclight, Saya, Dodge, and Castle, a group of individuals given powers they didn't want, determined to stop metahuman research and tech created for military applications at any cost. Along the way, they'll encounter super heroes that could be allies or enemies, not a surprise for a group that exists to shut down state-sponsored superhumans… and clean up the mess before any hero or villain arrives, as if both the crime and The Vigil were never there. The Vigil is written by Ram V (the acclaimed writer of Detective Comics, Catwoman, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr) and powerfully illustrated by Lalit Kumar Sharma (Daredevil, Firefly)! Uncover a top-secret metahuman conspiracy in this enigmatic new series! This volume collects The Vigil #1-6.

