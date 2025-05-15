Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Bloodletter, spawn

Reading Spawn Bloodletter #1 For The First Time, Three Pages At Least

Reading Spawn: Bloodletter #1 for the first time, by Joseph Illidge, Tim Seeley and Christian Rosado... three pages at least

Article Summary Spawn: Bloodletter #1 launches a new miniseries in the Spawn Universe written by Joseph Illidge and Tim Seeley

Tasha Thornwall, known as The Bloodletter, becomes a mystical mercenary with a mission to kill Spawn

After being outed by Al Simmons a decade ago, Tasha returns seeking revenge and mastery of the occult

The series promises to unveil the secret history of the Spawn Universe through action and espionage

Bloodletter is Todd McFarlane's big new Spawn Universe title by Joseph Illidge, Tim Seeley and Christian Rosado launching as part of his Spawn solicits in Image Comics' 2025 solicits and solicitations. But now, as the title hits FOC, we have a lettered preview for the first time…

Comic book writer, editor, publisher and old friend Joe Illidge wrote about what is to come for Bloodletter, a project Bleeding Cool had previously broken news about. "Tasha Thornwall is THE BLOODLETTER, and her only mission in life is. To. KILL. SPAWN… THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE SPAWN UNIVERSE IS UPON US!… the story of the former CIA agent Al Simmons was tasked to kill and failed. Years later, she returns after spending years on the run learning the occult, espionage, and assassination."

BLOODLETTER #1 (OF 5)

STORY JOSEPH ILLIDGE & TIM SEELEY

ART / COVER A CHRISTIAN ROSADO

COVER B BLANK SKETCH

Tasha Thornwall is THE BLOODLETTER, mystical mercenary of the world's secret underground. A former CIA operative forced to live in the shadows after being outed by Al Simmons 10 years ago, Tasha is now out for revenge when she learns Al Simmons is alive as Spawn. The mission to hunt down and kill Spawn begins in this debut miniseries by JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE (DC Comics' The Shadow Cabinet) and TIM SEELEY (HACK/SLASH, LOCAL MAN, Nightwing), along with the incredible art talents of CHRISTIAN ROSADO.

JUNE 18 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

