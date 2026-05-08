Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bob Fingrman, Cosmic Lion, lunar, Prana Direct

Recess Pieces & Side Quests in Cosmic Lion July 2026 Full Solicits

Bob Fingerman's Recess Pieces Reanimated and Squire MacGuire's Side Quests To World Domination take up Cosmic Lion July 2026 full solicits

Article Summary Cosmic Lion July 2026 solicits spotlight Bob Fingerman's Recess Pieces Reanimated and Squire MacGuire's Side Quests.

Recess Pieces Reanimated revives Fingerman's 2006 graphic novel with major rewrites, redrawn pages, and a new ending.

Cosmic Lion positions Recess Pieces Reanimated as a near-20th anniversary hardcover, rebuilt as a true reimagining.

Side Quests To World Domination follows ex-tyrant Lady Fravelon and dragon Azalyr as fantasy chaos hits the modern world.

Bob Fingerman's Recess Pieces Reanimated and Squire MacGuire's Side Quests To World Domination take up Cosmic Lion July 2026 full solicits and solicitations, courtesy of Prana Direct and Lunar Distribution… with previews of the both of them!

RECESS PIECES REANIMATED HC

(W/A/CA) Bob Fingerman

"A fun romp through a gory grade school, where going through puberty is equated with becoming a zombie — an equated with becoming a zombie- an experience not dissimilar from my actual experience not dissimilar from my actual life!" — James Gunn The kids of Ben Turpin K-8 have a problem: they're locked in a building where everyone from puberty on up has transformed into flesh-eating ghouls! Can they escape before they're today's lunch special? Bob Fingerman's RECESS PIECES originally was released in 2006. But RECESS PIECES REANIMATED, while built on that foundation, has been so heavily revised it's practically a new book. The script has been reworked, the ending completely changed, and almost every single page has been revised and redrawn to some degree, many greatly. Bob has a habit of reworking his older works whenever they go back to press, but this isn't merely a retouching; it is a gut renovation. More extensive than even the most extensive director's cuts. It is because of this effort—the "REANIMATED" edition was over two years in the making—that we at Cosmic Lion Productions feel this is a special occasion. Not to mention, it's pretty much a 20th Anniversary release (the first version having been created in 2005). Of its 94 pages, 38 are heavily redrawn, 26 are all-new, and every single page is re-lettered, with a significantly revised script and all-new word bubbles. So, not merely a "reissue," but a complete reimagining. A "reanimation," if you will. And we hope you will.

Retail: $25 7/1/2026

SIDE QUESTS TO WORLD DOMINATION TP VOL 01

(W/A/CA) Squire MacGuire

Lady Fravelon, a former tyrant who once ruled the Kingdom of Tyjus, is banished to the modern world alongside her dragon companion, Azalyr, after their defeat at the hands of legendary heroes. Discovering that this new world is far less attuned to magic, Fravelon sees a chance to reclaim her former glory. Azalyr, on the other hand, wants nothing more than to spend his remaining days in peaceful retirement. Can the two of them ever learn to coexist? $15 7/22/2026

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