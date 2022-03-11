Reckoning War: The Trial of the Watcher #1 Preview: Ours Was Better

Marvel has released a lettered preview of Reckoning War: The Trial of the Watcher #1, but how does it compare to the one we lettered last month? Unfavorably. Check out the preview below.

Reckoning War: The Trial of the Watcher #1

by Dan Slott & Javier Rodriguez, cover by Javier Rodriguez

In all of the Multiverse, there is only one "What If" world that Uatu has avoided watching – one "What If" that he never wished to see. And now it will be revealed – The story that could damn him for all time…and a revelation that could change everything in this universe. Guest starring the Fantastic Four, Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 16, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620293500111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620293500121 – RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620293500131 – RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER 1 RODRIGUEZ CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620293500141 – RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER 1 NOTO VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.