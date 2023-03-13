Red Goblin #2 Preview: Crisis of Infinite Goblins Red heads to the sewers to save Gold Goblin from Goblin King in this preview of Red Goblin #2, in stores from Marvel on Wednesday.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Red Goblin #2, hitting stores this Wednesday from Marvel! This issue finds Red Goblin heading to the sewers to save Gold Goblin from Goblin King.

Red Goblin #2

by Alex Paknadel & Jan Bazaldua, cover by Inhyuk Lee

WHO IS THE GOBLIN KING?! A new GOBLIN KING reigns under the streets of New York – but who, or what, is this terrifying new leader of a resurgent GOBLIN NATION?! And why has he kidnapped Norman Osborn? And why has he siphoned off GALLONS of Osborn's goblin-serum-infused blood?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620502800211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620502800221 – RED GOBLIN 2 STEGMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620502800231 – RED GOBLIN 2 JUNGGEUN YOON VARIANT – $3.99 US

